Plumber turned Green MP Hannah Spencer hailed her victory in the Gorton and Denton by-election and called out others for scapegoating communities.

The 34-year-old took one of Labour's safest seats, overturning their 13,000 majority and consigning Sir Kier Starmer's party into third place, behind Reform UK.

After a sometimes divisive month-long campaign, Ms Spencer took the seat with 14,980 votes, a majority of 4,402 over Reform's Matt Goodwin.

In her victory speech an emotional Ms Spencer said: "I didn't grow up wanting to be a politician. I am a plumber.

"I am no different to every single person here in this constituency. I work hard. That is what we do.

"Except things have changed a lot over the last few decades, because working hard used to get me something.

"It got you a house, a nice life, holidays, it got you somewhere.

"But now, working hard, what does that get you?"