The Green Party’s candidate Hannah Spencer won the constituency – previously a Labour stronghold – in last Thursday’s by-election

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham delivers the keynote speech at Centre for Cities event at the British Library in central London. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

The Gorton and Denton by-election “revealed the full depth of the chasm between people and Westminster politics”, Andy Burnham has said in one of his first public comments on the ballot.

The Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, who was snubbed by the Labour Party's ruling body as its candidate for the seat, suggested the by-election demonstrated Westminster was not focused on the priorities of ordinary people. The Green Party's candidate Hannah Spencer won the constituency – previously a Labour stronghold – in last Thursday's by-election. Labour came third, after Reform UK in second. Mr Burnham addressed the by-election as he appeared at an event hosted by the Centre for Cities think tank in central London.

Newly elected MP For Gorton And Denton, Hannah Spencer, attends a photocall in Victoria Tower Gardens on March 02, 2026. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

He told the audience: “From my point of view, I’m definitely not here to talk about my career plans, other than to say I wrote a book as you might know, with the mayor of the Liverpool City region Steve Rotheram, about leaving Westminster and establishing devolution across England. “It’s called Head North. All I can say today is that the sequel Head South is currently on hold.” He added: “What I want to say today is that the time has most definitely come for a serious conversation about our political system and its pervading culture, particularly so in the aftermath of the Gorton and Denton by-election. “It revealed the full depth of the chasm between people and Westminster politics. I don’t think anybody can seriously dispute that statement.” Mr Burnham described polling by More in Common which found a majority of people do not think the cost-of-living crisis will ever end as “code red for Westminster politics”. He added: “This is getting extremely dangerous, and change in our political system and culture is desperately needed.”

Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer poses for a selfie with Green Party leader Zack Polanski after winning the Gorton and Denton Parliamentary by-election. Picture: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images