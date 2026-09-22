Six people were arrested in Gosport after anti-migrant protesters “became hostile towards officers”, police have said.

In a statement, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Police and partner agencies, including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Border Security Command, worked closely in response to reports of a small boat crossing the English Channel on Tuesday 22 September.

“Members of the public who were closely following the activity of the vessel turned out in Gosport and Portsmouth to protest.

“To help facilitate peaceful protest, ensure the safety of the local community and support partners in the event of any emergency at sea, we deployed officers to Gosport and Portsmouth.

“Following news that the vessel would be docking elsewhere in the country, police were met with a group of people who remained in Gosport, some of whom became hostile towards officers.

“As a result, six people were arrested for offences including careless driving, assaulting an emergency worker and aggravated trespass.

“They remain in custody at this time and our enquiries into these incidents continue.

“We are also aware of a video circulating online relating to damage being caused to a boat in the English Channel on the afternoon of 22 September, and we are conducting inquiries into the matter.”

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