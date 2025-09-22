Green-lighting major infrastructure projects will boost economic growth and create jobs, the Government has said after approving a second runway for Gatwick Airport. Picture: Getty

Green-lighting major infrastructure projects will boost economic growth and create jobs, the Government has said after approving a second runway for Gatwick Airport.

The previous Conservative government approved 57 schemes between December 2019 and May 2024, according to the MHCLG. Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: "We are backing our builders, brickies and businesses to get Britain building. "We've already said yes to major projects that will create more well-paid jobs providing clean power and new roads. "We will go further to streamline planning rules to speed up new homes, data centres and businesses that will put an affordable home and well-paid job within reach of people in every part of our country."

Shadow housing secretary Sir James Cleverly accused the Government of seeking to distract from a "horrific" record on building homes. He said: "Labour are attempting to distract from their horrific house-building record so far by claiming credit for projects whose approval process began under the last Conservative government." In their election-winning manifesto, Labour pledged to build 1.5 million homes during the Parliament. Sir James added: "Whilst it remains to be seen whether their Planning Bill, which has not even come into force, will work in practice, Labour's record speaks for itself, with the lowest level of private housebuilding starts since 2009 in Labour-run London. "In their wish to curry favour with Brussels, Labour have failed to repeal the legacy EU laws that are driving up costs of both small and large development."

