The British armed forces evacuating eligible civilians and their families out of Afghanistan. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government has been urged to "go further and faster" on efforts to prevent data breaches such as the 2022 leak of the details of thousands of Afghans applying to move to the UK to flee the Taliban.

The UK Information Commissioner said ministers should "as a matter of urgency" fully implement the recommendations of an information security review carried out in the wake of a string of public sector data breaches. The review, undertaken in 2023 by the previous Tory government, was made public for the first time on Thursday after pressure from Dame Chi Onwurah, chairwoman of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee. She said the Government "still has questions to answer" about the review, including why it was kept under wraps for so long, and why only 12 of its 14 recommendations have been implemented. Without further transparency, the public may not "trust that it can keep their data secure" as the Government pursues a digital transformation of public services, Dame Chi said. Last month it emerged that the details of 18,714 applicants for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme were accidentally leaked in an email spreadsheet by a defence official in 2022.

Personal details of spies and special forces operatives were included in the Afghan data breach exposed on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

When the blunder was discovered more than a year later in August 2023, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) was granted an unprecedented gagging order amid fears the Taliban could target would-be refugees for reprisals. The MoD sought and was granted a contra mundum superinjunction — a rare legal order that not only barred publication of the story but also prevented anyone from revealing that an injunction even existed. In court, it was described as "constitutionally unprecedented'. The News Agents' and LBC presenter Lewis Goodall was barred from reporting it and initially forbidden from even informing his editor. Court hearings were held in secret, with even media lawyers excluded from "closed sessions". It also saw the establishment of a secret scheme, the Afghanistan Response Route (ARR), to bring some of those affected to the UK at a projected final cost of about £850 million. Incidents examined in the newly published review by the Cabinet Office include a similar breach by the MoD in 2021 when 245 Arap scheme applicants who had provided services for British forces in Afghanistan were emailed in copy rather than in blind copy, raising fears that Taliban authorities gaining access to the email could seek reprisals against them. A 2023 leak of the personal details of some 10,000 serving officers of the Police Service of Northern Ireland is also among the 11 breaches reviewed. "These breaches have real world consequences including putting lives at risk and undermining public trust in government," Information Commissioner John Edwards warned in a letter to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden. He said that while "some progress has been made" on using the incidents to learn lessons and prevent future harm, "the Government needs to go further and faster to ensure Whitehall, and the wider public sector put their practices in order". "As a matter of urgency, the Government should fully implement the recommendations of the Information Security Review," he said.

Taliban warlords have embarked on a campaign of killings against Afghans after the British Government lost a top-secret database of those who helped the UK during the war in the Middle East. Picture: LBC