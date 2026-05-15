A new government AI chatbot has been accused of offering "misleading" advice by a tax expert.

The GOV.UK Chat service - which went live on Friday, 15 May - has been billed as “the most comprehensive government-built chat tool in the world”, and draws answers from 80,000 pages of the gov.uk network.

In testing the chatbot was reportedly "90 per cent accurate" - meaning one in ten responses did not match official guidance in every detail.

Ian Murray, the minister for digital government and data, told The Times the bot had been “tested to essentially destruction” and is “much more accurate than the human context”.

The government has emphasised the bot offers information about government services rather than guidance; but Dan Neidle, founder of Tax Policy Associates, said the chatbot "gives the impression it provides advice".

He submitted a series of questions to the bot which were published in The Times, claiming the answers it offered were often "misleading".

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