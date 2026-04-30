The announcement comes after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London on Wednesday

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley speaks with members of the local community at the scene where two people were stabbed on Wednesday in Golders Green. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

The Government will invest a further £25m in increased police patrols and protective security to help keep Jewish communities safe following yesterday’s terror attack in Golders Green.

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It brings total funding to £58m this year, which ministers say is the largest investment ever made to protect Jewish communities. The funding will be used to increase police presence and patrols in Jewish communities, strengthen security at synagogues, schools and community centres and deploy specialist and plain-clothed officers. The Government has also announced it will fast-track legislation to give authorities stronger powers to pursue individuals and groups acting on behalf of state-sponsored organisations. It means anyone operating as a proxy for a state-backed group could be investigated and prosecuted under the National Security Act. It is understood the draft laws will be included in the King’s Speech, which sets out the Government’s legislative agenda for the next parliamentary session, on May 13. Read more: Protesters shut down Golders Green road with cries of ‘Keir Starmer, Jew harmer’ and ‘Shame on Sadiq Khan’ Read more: Shocking moment police officers confront knife-wielding suspected Golders Green terrorist captured on body cameras

A man was arrested after he was seen running with a knife "attempting to stab Jewish members of the public", the Shomrim Jewish neighbourhood watch said on social media. Picture: Getty

The announcement comes after two Jewish men – 34-year-old Shilome Rand and 76-year-old Moshe Ben Baila – were stabbed in north London on Wednesday, in what Counter Terror Policing London has formally declared as a terror attack. A 45-year-old man, said by police to be a Somali-born British national, was arrested following the incident on Wednesday. It comes amid mounting concern over Iran’s use of criminal proxies, after the Metropolitan Police referenced the issue following arson attacks in north-west London earlier this month. Deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans said: "We are considering whether this tactic is being used here in London - recruiting violence as a service. "Individuals carrying out these crimes often have no allegiance to the cause and are taking quick cash for their crimes. "To anyone even considering getting involved – my message to you would be this - the stakes are high - and it is absolutely not worth the risk for a small reward."

Deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans makes a statement to the media after an arson attack at a synagogue in Harrow on April 19. Picture: Getty