Train operators are gradually being transferred into public ownership as their contracts come to an end, with the aim of improving the railway infrastructure

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander made the announcement on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Avanti West Coast will be brought into public ownership from March next year, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has announced.

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The Government said the move is intended to improve the railway's infrastructure, reduce delays and improve passengers' experience. Avanti's services are among the most overcrowded in the UK, while Prime Minister Andy Burnham has repeatedly criticised the operator over cancellations and high ticket prices. A peak-time return ticket from Manchester to London can cost as much as £370. Ms Alexander said: “For years, we’ve heard stories of Avanti underperforming, with passengers left paying the price. Enough is enough.”

Avanti's services are among the most overcrowded in the UK. Picture: Alamy

“That is why we will bring Avanti into public ownership at the earliest opportunity, in March next year.” “This Labour Government is committed to putting essential services back in public hands, connecting people to opportunity and delivering growth in every postcode and this move reflects that commitment. Coming ahead of the end of Avanti West Coast's current contract, the decision is due to take effect when it expires on March 7. The operator recorded the highest proportion of cancellations in Britain this summer, with its cancellation rate reaching twice the national average. Train operators are gradually being brought into public ownership as their contracts expire, with state-controlled Great British Railways expected to take full control by 2027. The move will mean the majority of passenger services are operated under public ownership and control.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has repeatedly criticised the operator over cancellations and high ticket prices. Picture: Alamy