By Henry Moore

The Government has won its bid to block the closure of an Epping asylum hotel at the centre of a wave of protests.

Epping Forest District Council had been granted an interim injunction by the High Court, stopping the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels, from using the hotel to accommodate asylum seekers beyond September 12. The Home Office and Somani Hotels had been seeking to challenge this with a decision expected to be announced this afternoon. Following today's ruling, asylum seekers can now stay in the Bell Hotel after the previously given September 12 deadline. Read more: Immigration removal centre told to axe job advert teaching balloon craft and flower arranging

Today's decision comes after a string of anti-immigration protests outside the site, which first broke out after an asylum seeker staying there, Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last month. The ruling will come as a relief to the Home Office, which had been braced for further legal challenges from other councils over the use of hotels in their areas. Giving a summary of their ruling, Lord Justice Bean, sitting with Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lord Justice Cobb, said: “We conclude that the judge made a number of errors in principle, which undermine this decision.” He continued: “The judge’s approach ignores the obvious consequence that the closure of one site means capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system.” He added that such an injunction “may incentivise” other councils to take similar steps as Epping Forest District Council.

He said: “The potential cumulative impact of such ad-hoc applications was a material consideration… that was not considered by the judge.” He added the debate over the Epping hotel must stay focused on the local issues, rather than Government policy He said: “We should say at the outset what this appeal is not about. “It is not concerned with the merits of government policy in relation to the provision of accommodation for asylum seekers in hotels or otherwise.” He described providing accommodation for asylum seekers as a "national issue."

My statement on the Epping migrant hotel injunction decision. pic.twitter.com/FjWYvLgHcO — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) August 29, 2025

He said: "Ad hoc interim injunction applications seeking closure of particular sights may each have some individual merits but the judges' approach ignores the obvious consequence. "The closure of one site means that capacity needs to be identified elsewhere in the system and may incentivise local planning authorities who wish to remove asylum accommodation from their area to apply to the court urgently before capacity elsewhere in the system becomes exhausted." Yesterday, dozens of demonstrators attempted to storm past officers and enter the controversial hotel at the centre of the High Court case. Chants of "send them back" and "go home" were heard as they marched through the streets waving England flags – with some wearing face coverings.

