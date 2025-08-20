The civil service will launch a Civil Service apprenticeship programme today in a bid to hire more working-class Brits into government. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

The civil service will launch a new apprenticeship programme today in a bid to hire more working-class Brits into the heart of government.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Cabinet Office chief Pat McFadden will fire the starting gun on a new scheme to stop Whitehall being flooded with posh Oxbridge graduates in London. It's part of plans to spread government jobs and opportunities across the country, with "earn while you learn" roles in Birmingham and Manchester too. Insiders say it's a bid to stop the 'pale, male and stale' attitude at the heart of Whitehall, and make sure that Government better reflects the nation. The apprenticeships, which will start in 2026, will be open only for school-leavers aged 16 and over, who haven't been to university. Read more: Dozens of councils consider legal action after Epping wins High Court bid to ban migrants from infamous Bell Hotel Read more: Reform serves council 'plate of chaos' as 22-year-old deputy leader 'sacked' after just three months

The civil service will launch a Civil Service apprenticeship programme today in a bid to hire more working-class Brits into government. Picture: PA

They'll get placements for up to two years with government departments including the Department for Business and Trade, Ministry of Justice and Cabinet Office. Up to 50 roles will be created, and they'll get qualifications including a level three apprenticeship - equivalent to two A Levels. They could be doing anything from writing policy advice and advising ministers, to research and stakeholder engagement. And they'll earn a starting salary of at least £23,00 a year while they do it. The news comes ahead of GCSE results day later this week, which will see tens of thousands of teens get their grades. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden told LBC back in May: "I want a civil service that speaks with all the accents of the United Kingdom and not just one. "And we've got an opportunity to do that. Technology partly gives us an opportunity to do that, but I think a new way of thinking as well. "So I think this will be good news for cities like Manchester, Glasgow, Aberdeen, other places around the UK."

Pat McFadden MP (Lab: Wolverhampton South East) - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster - in Whitehall, heading for the Cabinet Office. Picture: Alamy