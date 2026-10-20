Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea” since coming to power in the summer.

The Government is expected to approve a controversial new gas drilling operation off the coast of Aberdeen on Wednesday, it is understood. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government is expected to approve a controversial new gas drilling operation off the coast of Aberdeen on Wednesday, it is understood.

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Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh is reportedly set to grant approval for Shell's Jackdaw project following months of speculation about its future. The North Sea project is one of two – alongside the Rosebank oil field – which the Labour Government must decide the fate of, after their approval by the previous Conservative administration was halted because of a legal challenge last year. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea” since coming to power in the summer. Mr Burnham has faced pressure from environmental groups to “stick to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto commitment”, which committed to issuing no new oil and gas licences for the North Sea, and refuse consent for either of the schemes. Read more: Government being ‘cautious’ about public announcements on Jackdaw and Rosebank Read more: Jackdaw gas field in North Sea 'poised for approval' by ministers this month

. Climate activists gathered outside the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy as the UK Government approves Shell's Jackdaw gas field. Picture: Vuk Valcic/Alamy

Supporters of Jackdaw and Rosebank within the Labour Party have argued that neither are new fossil fuel fields, given the wheels were in motion to tap them ahead of Labour winning power. Mr Burnham has also faced pressure from across the Atlantic to maximise oil and gas production from the North Sea. It comes as gas prices soared to their highest level since December 2022 on Tuesday. Government ministers have also become alarmed at forecasts which suggest that household energy bills could rise by hundreds of pounds in January as the Middle East war continues to drive up costs. As the war in the Middle East continues to drive up energy costs, household gas and electricity bills in Great Britain are predicted to reach almost £2,000 a year from the start of 2027. US president Donald Trump has claimed the UK is “sitting on top of gold”, and has urged Mr Burnham to approve more drilling in the basin, as he did to former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. Ms Fahnbulleh has previously said a decision on Rosebank, the largest untapped oil field in the North Sea, will take “a bit longer” – suggesting it could be made separately from Jackdaw. In 2024, the High Court ruled against a licence for the Jackdaw gas field because carbon emissions generated from burning the gas it produced had not been taken into account.

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he will take a 'pragmatic' approach to North Sea drilling. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy