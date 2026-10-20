Burnham 'to approve controversial Jackdaw gas field' in North Sea in blow to eco-campaigners
Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea” since coming to power in the summer.
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The Government is expected to approve a controversial new gas drilling operation off the coast of Aberdeen on Wednesday, it is understood.
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Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh is reportedly set to grant approval for Shell's Jackdaw project following months of speculation about its future.
The North Sea project is one of two – alongside the Rosebank oil field – which the Labour Government must decide the fate of, after their approval by the previous Conservative administration was halted because of a legal challenge last year.
Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea” since coming to power in the summer.
Mr Burnham has faced pressure from environmental groups to “stick to the spirit of Labour’s manifesto commitment”, which committed to issuing no new oil and gas licences for the North Sea, and refuse consent for either of the schemes.
Read more: Government being ‘cautious’ about public announcements on Jackdaw and Rosebank
Read more: Jackdaw gas field in North Sea 'poised for approval' by ministers this month
Supporters of Jackdaw and Rosebank within the Labour Party have argued that neither are new fossil fuel fields, given the wheels were in motion to tap them ahead of Labour winning power.
Mr Burnham has also faced pressure from across the Atlantic to maximise oil and gas production from the North Sea.
It comes as gas prices soared to their highest level since December 2022 on Tuesday.
Government ministers have also become alarmed at forecasts which suggest that household energy bills could rise by hundreds of pounds in January as the Middle East war continues to drive up costs.
As the war in the Middle East continues to drive up energy costs, household gas and electricity bills in Great Britain are predicted to reach almost £2,000 a year from the start of 2027.
US president Donald Trump has claimed the UK is “sitting on top of gold”, and has urged Mr Burnham to approve more drilling in the basin, as he did to former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Ms Fahnbulleh has previously said a decision on Rosebank, the largest untapped oil field in the North Sea, will take “a bit longer” – suggesting it could be made separately from Jackdaw.
In 2024, the High Court ruled against a licence for the Jackdaw gas field because carbon emissions generated from burning the gas it produced had not been taken into account.
But amid political pressure during the war in Iran, Whitehall officials said the the move to approve drilling at the gasfield, 150 miles off Aberdeen, was becoming increasingly likely.
If it goes ahead, the company said it could produce six per cent of the UK’s future gas supply from this winter.
Andrew Bowie, the shadow energy secretary, said: “At last, Labour have had to be dragged kicking and screaming into approving Jackdaw. But nobody should mistake one gas field for a change of heart. “Labour’s ban on new licences and punishing windfall tax are hammering North Sea investment and putting jobs at risk. MPs could soon have the chance to vote on ending the ban – they must take it.
“This should be the start, not the end. Labour must approve Rosebank, end the ban on licences, and scrap the Energy Profits Levy. That is what a Conservative Government would do, and it is what this Prime Minister should do if he wants anyone to believe he is serious.”
Gary Smith, the general secretary of the GMB union, also welcomed the anticipated approval.He said: “This is great news. Andy Burnham’s government deserves real credit for doing the right thing for our country. For too long, this and other vital decisions on our gas supplies and storage have been put off, risking the UK’s energy security at a time of worrying international volatility.
“This positive direction of travel must continue at pace. GMB will continue to press for further, essential measures that increase our domestic energy capacity, such as granting permission for Rosebank.”
Speaking in Motherwell on Friday, the Prime Minister said a verdict on the North Sea projects “will come shortly”.