Data centre in Brick Lane approved despite fierce opposition
Save Brick Lane, a campaign group forged of nine local residents groups to block the redevelopment, branded the decision "deeply disappointing"
Plans for a data centre in east London have been approved by ministers despite fierce opposition from residents and the local council.
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The decision paves the way for the redevelopment of the Truman Brewery estate near Brick Lane into offices, apartments and a data centre.
The £500 million redevelopment of the former brewery had been heavily criticised by Tower Hamlets Council and local campaigners, who said it would take up land needed for affordable homes and harm the character of the hipster enclave, known for its vintage fashion shops and 24h bagel spots.
The borough has approximately 30,000 families on the social housing waiting list.
The data centre will cover 5,200 sq metres and will be used for high-frequency trading in the City rather than AI.
Save Brick Lane, a campaign group forged of nine local residents groups to block the redevelopment, branded the decision "deeply disappointing".
They said: "Our community should not be expected to accept a noisy, energy-intensive development that will consume enough power for over 15,000 homes while local needs are being discarded for the dictates of the financial district."
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The Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman of the ruling Aspire party, said it was a "scandal that this will only deliver 6 homes for social rent in one of the most overcrowded and densely populated places in the country, while thousands of families languish on housing waiting lists".
He said he was "deeply disappointed" to see the decision go ahead "despite objections from 7,000 people and Tower Hamlets Council rejecting the application".
But in the decision report, Pennycook said Rayner had seen "no detailed evidence" of the "feasibility and deliverability of an alternative residential-led scheme".
Save Brick Lane has said they are seeking expert legal advice on whether the decision can be challenged.
It comes as the Prime Minister faces calls to halt the rollout of data centres as concerns mount over their water and energy usage amid London's worst drought in decades.
There are thought to be around 500 data centres across the UK, with that number expected to increase by a fifth over the next five years, largely concentrated in London and the south east.
Anisah Khan, a parliamentary campaigner at Global Action Plan, told LBC that while data centres aren't new, what has changed is the rollout of energy-hungry "hyperscale" facilities, fuelled by an explosion in AI demand.
Just one of these facilities can devour 1.5 million litres of water a day, enough to supply a town of 10,000 people, according to Global Action Plan, an environmental campaign group.
Part of the issue with data centres, Anisah said, is that there is no obligation for developers to be transparent, meaning it's often "not clear what they are actually being used for" - whether that be for transcribing NHS patient data or making deepfakes.
Tom Larsson, CEO of Development Manager for the site Grow Places, said:"We are pleased to confirm that the Secretary of State has agreed with theInspector's recommendations, granting planning permission for the three appeals,together with listed building consent, at the Truman Brewery.
"This is a significant milestone and a testament to the efforts of everyone involved in this unique project. The Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, Spitalfields and Banglatown are ever evolving places, as all cities are, and we are proud to continue supporting this place growth.”