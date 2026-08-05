Save Brick Lane, a campaign group forged of nine local residents groups to block the redevelopment, branded the decision "deeply disappointing"

The £500 million redevelopment of the former brewery had been heavily criticised by Tower Hamlets council and local campaigners. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Plans for a data centre in east London have been approved by ministers despite fierce opposition from residents and the local council.

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The data centre will cover 5,200 sq metres and will be used for high frequency trading in the City rather than AI. . Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets, Lutfur Rahman of the ruling Aspire party, said it was a "scandal that this will only deliver 6 homes for social rent in one of the most overcrowded and densely populated places in the country, while thousands of families languish on housing waiting lists". He said he was "deeply disappointed" to see the decision go ahead "despite objections from 7,000 people and Tower Hamlets Council rejecting the application". But in the decision report, Pennycook said Rayner had seen "no detailed evidence" of the "feasibility and deliverability of an alternative residential-led scheme". Save Brick Lane has said they are seeking expert legal advice on whether the decision can be challenged. It comes as the Prime Minister faces calls to halt the rollout of data centres as concerns mount over their water and energy usage amid London's worst drought in decades.

Save Brick Lane have said they are seeking expert legal advice on whether the decision can be challenged. . Picture: Alamy