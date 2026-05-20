Reality star Gemma Collins appearing in a Government advert on social media. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

The Government has sparked backlash after reality TV star Gemma Collins featured in a series of Department for Education (DfE) social media posts.

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The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 45, appeared in three clips about changes the department is making to post-16 education. In one 18-second clip, Collins heads into the DfE building and makes a peace sign to the camera as she comes out of a lift before walking through the office saying “what are we doing to help the children?” to music from The Devil Wears Prada. The Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson then appears on film opening a door before inviting Collins in, telling her: “Come in, let’s have a chat.” The DfE captioned the video: “Gemma Collins is in the building and she’s got questions. Coming soon.” In other clips, Collins is heard telling Ms Phillipson she left school without a maths GCSE and about her soft spot for Richard III. Furious parents flooded the comment sections on social media hitting out at the Government advert. Read more: Bridget Phillipson confident Starmer can win next election despite reports of rivals plotting leadership bid Read more: Gemma Collins weight-loss drug advert banned as watchdog cracks down on promoting prescription-only medication

Sharing the video on Facebook, one furious viewer wrote: “Could you kindly let me know if Gemma Collins has read the [education] white paper? "What is her experience within the education system for [Send] children? As a parent involved in the system and someone who supports other parents, I find the advertisement you posted somewhat in poor taste. It almost feels like we’re being mocked.” Another hit out: "The most worrying part about this video is that somebody, somewhere inside the Department for Education, genuinely thought this was the right tone during the biggest crises in modern education. "Parents are not asking for celebrity skits or social media optics. "It’s about a growing feeling that the people leading are no longer truly listening to the reality families are living every single day.

"They are asking for school places, mental health support, EHCP provision, safe environments and systems that stop pushing families to breaking point. "The backlash is not about Gemma Collins. It’s about a growing feeling that the people leading are no longer truly listening to the reality families are living every single day." A third commented: "A total joke, and an insult to professionals." Gemma went into the comments herself and wrote: "I see all your comments I’m going to change everything and help Everyone please do not worry." Shadow education minister Saqib Bhatti also slammed the original video as a waste of taxpayers’ money. He said in a post on X: “While teacher numbers drop, Send families face uncertainty and Labour’s new education plans are set to overwhelm classrooms, the Education Secretary has found time to film a video with Gemma Collins, at the taxpayers’ expense.”