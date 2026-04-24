The government could be set to ban the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the UK within weeks, Sir Keir Starmer announced as he met with the Jewish community in north London.

Revealing the government's intention to label the IRGC a terrorist organisation, the Prime Minister revealed that proscription plans had been brought forward and could take place in the next session of parliament, which begins in a matter of weeks.

The announcement coincided with the Prime Minister's visit to Kenton United Synagogue in north London on Thursday - a location that found itself targeted as part of a series of arson attacks across the UK last week.

It follows growing pressure to proscribe the organisation and marks a major u-turn for the government.

“In relation to malign state actors more generally, proscription, we do need legislation in order to take necessary measures, and that is legislation that we're bringing forward as soon as we can," Starmer told the Jewish Chronicle as he met with community members.

"We go into a new session in a few weeks' time, and we'll bring that legislation forward.”

However, on Friday a security source specialising in Iranian external operations told LBC that proscription is "not a silver bullet" when it comes to curbing acts of terrorism on British soil.

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