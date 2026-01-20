The ethics of using animals in scientific research have been a topic of debate for decades, and in 2024 alone, over 2.6 million experiments took place on animals in the UK.

You only need to look at the overwhelming support for the tenacious activists who have dedicated their lives to camping outside MBR Acres in Cambridgeshire, a licensed breeding centre for beagle dogs used in testing across the UK, to understand public feeling against the use of animals for questionable science.

The UK government itself has declared 'the end' of animal testing in all but exceptional circumstances, publishing its strategy to phase it out in November 2025. However, it appears we were all hoodwinked into believing progress was being made.

A mere 11 days later, that same government launched its bulldozing strategy to criminalise protests, such as those outside MBR, calling facilities linked to animal testing, 'Key National Infrastructure'. Well, what is it? Is it no longer necessary and will be phased out, or is it so vital that the day-to-day running of the country relies on it? It cannot be both. Something cannot be 'essential, yet unnecessary' at the same time.

The Public Order Act 2023 statutory instrument is being used as a wrecking ball to silence people who lend their voice against the suffering of millions of animals every single year, and will potentially criminalise students who protest outside of their universities, which the law change will shield if they test on animals, which many do.

The failure of Parliament to stop this embarrassing use of a shady political process to suit the industry's big boys now means the final chance to stop it is in the hands of the House of Lords. The process repeats, with a vote in the Lords on Wednesday, 21 January. If this law change passes, I despair at what is next on the list of things people in the UK can and can't say or do.

We're grateful to our supporter Meg Mathews, who shared this message:

"Having recently visited MBR Acres in Cambridgeshire to support Camp Beagle, I've seen and heard firsthand the heartbreaking lives that thousands of beagle puppies are born into. There's no daylight to wake up to, no grass to roll around in, and the constant cries are unbearable to hear.

"These dogs, no different from the ones many of us have at home, are born purely to die. It will soon be illegal for me to repeat that visit, illegal to shout against the hellish place that the UK government seems intent on protecting.

"MBR Acres is of no importance to this country apart from for financial gain for those involved. It's 2026; this disgusting use of animals must end, and silencing the truth does not change the fact that animal testing should be left in the past."

Kate Salmon is the Campaign Manager for Naturewatch Foundation.

