Liz Kendall said fake images of women “tied up and gagged, with bruises, covered in blood and much, much more” are being used as “weapons of abuse”

Liz Kendal slammed Grok-generated images as 'weapons of abuse'. Picture: Parliament TV

By Jacob Paul

Non-consensual intimate deepfakes are to be made a criminal offence, the Technology Secretary has announced, as she slammed AI images made using the chatbot Grok as 'weapons of abuse'.

Liz Kendall told MPs the Government will accelerate the law to criminalise the production of the sexual AI-generated images an offence by the end of the week. She said many concerning images have appeared showing women “tied up and gagged, with bruises, covered in blood and much, much more”, as well as deepfakes of children emerging. Making a statement in the Commons, the Technology Secretary said such images are being used as “weapons of abuse”. She said the Internet Watch Foundation “reports criminal imagery of children as young as 11, including girls sexualised and toddlers”. “This is child sexual abuse. Read more: Ofcom to investigate Musk’s Grok over ‘deeply disturbing’ nude images Read more: First Minister calls X ‘woefully inadequate’ amid Grok AI misuse row

UK's internet regulator Ofcom is investigating Elon Musk's Grok AI over sexual deepfakes. Picture: Getty

“We’ve seen reports of photos being shared of women in bikinis, tied up and gagged, with bruises, covered in blood, and much, much more. "Lives can and have been devastated by this content which is designed to harass, torment and violate people’s dignity. “They are not harmless images. “They’re weapons of abuse, disproportionately aimed at women and girls, and they are illegal.” Ms Kendall said creating or requesting to create non-consensual intimate images will become a criminal offence this week after legislation on it was passed last year. She said she would make it a “priority offence” in the Online Safety Act. Ms Kendall said: “The Data (Use and Access) Act passed last year made it a criminal offence to create or request the creation of non-consensual intimate images, and today I can announce to the House that this offence will be brought into force this week.” Nudification apps will also be criminalised to target the problem “at its source”, she said. It comes after the minister revealed she backed a potential UK ban on Elon Musk's site X over the creation of deepfake images using its AI tool. Grok, developed by another company founded by Musk called xAI, launched a new advanced image generation feature in July last year.