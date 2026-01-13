It comes after the death toll reportedly passed 2,000 following the protests across the Islamic Republic

By Alex Storey

The Government could look to change its law to allow it to legally proscribe Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, a Minister has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Keir Starmer has previously refused to proscribe the IRGC as a terrorist organisation. Picture: Getty

The Migration Minister, Mike Tapp, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that "we legally can't proscribe a state linked organisation," but said possible law changes could come into force to allow the ban. When asked by Andrew why the Government weren't going through with it, Mr Tapp said: "The treatment of the civilians in Iran is absolutely disgusting, and of course, we've condemned that. "We are a world power, and our condemnation of that is really important. On the IRGC, what we don't do is comment on the intelligence picture around these individual proscriptions. Read more: Iranian clothes shop owner, 26, set to be first protester hanged by regime after spending final 10 minutes with his family Read more: Foreign Secretary announces plans for 'full and further sanctions' on Iran as Trump says 'help is on its way'

Mike Tapp appeared on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr. Picture: Alamy

"But what we can say is, at this point, we legally can't proscribe a state linked organisation, and we are looking to change that." It comes after Sir Keir Starmer faced pressure to ban the IRGC after the after the US said it was "obvious" the IRGC was a terror group. Around 2,000 people have been killed in protests sweeping across the Islamic Republic as the death toll continues to surge, an Iranian official confirmed on Monday. But in response, ministers confirmed that Number 10 would not proscribe the IRGC and said that the "full extent” of sanctions had already been used against Tehran. Further pushed on whether Number 10 will look to change the law to allow it to ban the IRGC, Mr Tapp said: "Not necessarily the IRGC, I won't give that now, but of course, it will open up the possibility of that in the future.

Sir Keir Starmer has faced calls to "add pressure" on Iran. Picture: Alamy

"So, that's the recommendation that we received by from KC Hall. These announcements will come in due course. I don't want to put exact time frame on it as I don't want to get it wrong. "We are a friend of the people of Iran. And what these individuals are doing on the streets is very brave and have got the utmost respect for them. And of course, they have our support." Earlier on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans for "full and further sanctions" against the country, targeting finance, energy, transport, software and other significant industries.