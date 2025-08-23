A decision over a controversial new Chinese 'super-embassy' has been delayed by Angela Rayner, citing concerns over redacted sections of the building's plans.

The Deputy Prime Minister was expected to decide on the planning application by September 9, but this has been pushed back to October 21, to provide more time to consider the plans.

The embassy is expected to span five acres at Royal Mint Court in east London, making it the largest diplomatic base in the country.

It was initially rejected by Tower Hamlets Council after residents and advocacy groups raised concerns for the safety of Chinese dissidents, as well as locals who feared protests in the area in response to the embassy.

In August, Rayner sent a letter to the planning consultants in charge of the Chinese embassy proposal, asking for further details on the plans, which include two buildings that had been "greyed out", and the rationale for these being redacted.

The consultants responded by saying it was "neither necessary nor appropriate" to share the full internal plans.

