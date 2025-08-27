Government could close asylum hotels next year with ‘one-off scheme’, says Refugee Council. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Government could close asylum hotels next year by allowing people from certain countries likely to be recognised as refugees temporary permission to stay under a "one-off scheme", analysis by the Refugee Council has suggested.

The refugee charity has set out a time-limited proposal that ministers could take to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by March 2026. It warned the Government’s commitment to close them by the end of this Parliament – 2029 – is "unsustainable, costly and risks fuelling further community division". Epping Forest District Council was granted a temporary injunction by the High Court last week, stopping asylum seekers from being housed in the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, following weeks of protests. More councils are now considering legal action to close asylum hotels in their areas, while the hotel owner Somani Hotels and the Home Office are seeking to challenge the decision at the Court of Appeal on Thursday. Read more: Sir Keir Starmer urged to take 'radical' action as pressure mounts over small boat migrants and asylum hotels Read more: 'You don’t have to like them’: Reform UK open to migrant deportation deal with Taliban

Epping Forest District Council secured a temporary injunction from the High Court, blocking the use of the Essex town’s Bell Hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers on planning grounds. Picture: Getty

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said the High Court ruling already proves the Government’s timeline is "no longer viable". He said: "A targeted, ‘one-off’ scheme focusing on cases from countries with high grant rates for asylum could end the use of hotels by 2026. "As long as hotels remain open, they will continue to be flashpoints for far-right activity, fuelling tensions and driving communities apart. "It is a failure of Government to keep people in a system that leaves them in limbo for months, at huge cost to the public purse. "Through our frontline work we see how protests outside asylum hotels can terrify people who’ve already fled war in places like Sudan and Afghanistan."

St. George's flags are flown on lampposts around the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf London, after it is reported it has ceased being a migrant hotel. Picture: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

Under the proposal, asylum seekers from Iran, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Sudan and Syria – who were already in the asylum system at the end of June this year, would be granted permission to stay in the UK temporarily, subject to security checks. Refugee Council analysis of official figures released last week found that nearly 32,917 asylum seekers from these countries were housed by the Home Office by the end of June – higher than the 32,059 asylum seekers accommodated in UK hotels in the same period. The charity said the scheme would allow the Government to close hotels entirely by focusing on this group, who already have high grant rates for refugee status or humanitarian protection, such as 98 per cent for Sudanese and Syrians, 60 per cent for Iranians and 87 per cent for Eritreans. Meanwhile, some 39 per cent of Afghans accommodated were granted status, down from 96 per cent the previous year after changes to the Home Office country guidance.

Anti-fascist protesters face off with police officers outside the Thistle Hotel near Barbican - as the Home Office appeals the decision to close migrant hotels. Picture: Alamy