"You are taking risks with other people’s home, with other people’s lives," the PM said as he announced a ban on BBQs.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has announced that the government plans to commission firefighting planes to combat future wildfires, as the PM pledged a 'financial support' package for fire services battling wildfires.

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Speaking on Friday, the Prime Minister said the Government will commission firefighting planes to combat the future spread of wildfires, saying the aircraft “would have made a difference” in tackling the Stourbridge blaze. Mr Burnham added that plans were being drawn up for emergency financial support for fire services battling the spread of wildfires. He said “Britain is a tinderbox right now” with “37 fires smouldering around the country”. It comes as two people were arrested on suspicion of arson, after a series of West Midlands wildfires left 19 people hospitalised. The connected fire in Goldenhill, which has now been brought under control, affected four homes and a number of gardens, police said. Read more: Two arrested on suspicion of starting West Midlands wildfire as 19 hospitalised and temporary BBQ ban announced Read more: 'Apocalyptic' scenes in West Midlands as 'devastating' wildfire tears through homes

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaking to the West Midlands Police incident commander during a visit to Stourbridge in the West Midlands to discuss the response to wildfires across the region. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister today announced a temporary ban on disposable BBQs as he urged caution, explaining: "You are taking risks with other people’s home, with other people’s lives, if you act recklessly.” He added that the country has to “face up” to the “changing climate” - and the need to transition to “more clean energy”. Mr Burnham told broadcasters: “I’ve never seen scenes like this in Britain, where you just see a whole house gutted, smouldering.” It comes as the PM warned that flooding could follow the wildfires sweeping the country, after the Met Office forecasts the dry spell to continue until the end of September, when some rain is expected. Firefighting planes, capable of carrying thousands of gallons of water, are already in use across Europe, as the continent battles forest fires in remote areas and helps prevent the spread of raging wildfires.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (centre) and West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker (third right) with firefighters and staff members of the West Midlands fire service during a visit to Stourbridge to discuss the response to wildfires across the region. Picture: Alamy