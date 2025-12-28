Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced backlash after originally celebrating Mr Abd El-Fattah’s return to the UK on Boxing Day

The government have criticised posts by pro-democracy Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who was in prison for almost all of the past 12 years. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Government has condemned “abhorrent” past social media posts by activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah that sparked backlash since his return from detention in Egypt.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The government's criticism follows calls from the Conservatives for the Egyptian-British dissident to be stripped of his UK citizenship and deported. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has faced criticism after celebrating Mr Abd El-Fattah’s return to the UK on Boxing Day after posts emerged in which the activist appears to call for violence towards Zionists and the police. The posts, which date back to 2010, appear to be from Mr Abd El-Fattah’s X account - but could not be verified independently. “The Government condemns Mr El-Fattah’s historic tweets and considers them to be abhorrent,” the Foreign Office said on Sunday. Read more: William and Kate's six mile 'ring of steel' security zone causes local outrage Read more: 'We have the makings of a deal' Trump-Zelenskyy peace talks begin in Florida

The Prime Minister originally said on Friday that he was “delighted” Mr Abd El-Fattah had been reunited with his loved ones in the UK. Picture: Getty

The statement was added to one issued earlier that read: “Mr El-Fattah is a British citizen.“It has been a long-standing priority under successive governments to work for his release from detention, and to see him reunited with his family in the UK.” Jewish organisations have criticised the “effusive” response from Sir Keir Starmer’s government to the Egyptian-British dual national’s return. They said the years-long campaign to secure his release, which successive Conservative and Labour governments lobbied for, showed a “lack of due diligence”. Mr Abd El-Fattah, a British-Egyptian dual national, was detained in Egypt in September 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of spreading false news. His imprisonment was branded a breach of international law by UN investigators, and Mr Abd El-Fattah was released after being pardoned by Egyptian president Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi. The Prime Minister said on Friday that he was “delighted” Mr Abd El-Fattah had been reunited with his loved ones in the UK, a sentiment echoed by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Justice Secretary David Lammy in similar posts.

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah (C) embraces his mother, Laila Soueif, and sister Sanaa, upon arriving home in Cairo after his release. Picture: Alamy