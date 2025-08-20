The government is exploring 'contingency options' to house migrants living at the Bell Hotel in Epping after a High Court ruling temporarily blocked them from staying there.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told LBC that the government is looking 'very closely' at Tuesday's High Court judgement on the housing of migrants at the infamous Epping hotel following weeks of protests.

It comes after Epping Forest District Council asked a judge to issue an interim injunction stopping migrants from being accommodated at the Bell Hotel.

The injunction meant the hotel’s owner, Somani Hotels Limited, would have to stop housing asylum seekers there by September 12.

"The specifics of the legal challenge actually relate to a planning matter and the specific use of that hotel. So we're looking very closely at the judgment," Mr Jarvis told LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

He added: "Clearly we are in the process of identifying contingency options for what's going to happen to those people who are currently accommodated in that hotel in Epping."

