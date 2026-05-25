Working families are feeling the pressure of unexpected upfront costs.

Phillipson has urged a national regulator to help families who depend on their local nursery. . Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

The Government has begun a clampdown on hidden childcare costs, including non-refundable deposits and even basic essentials like nappies and suncream.

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Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has written to the Competition and Markets Authority to urge the independent body to make sure free childcare hours stay cost-free. This comes as parents report being asked to pay extra to secure a place at nurseries via upfront deposits, as well as forking out for compulsory add-ons, or additional hours to access the 30 hours they are entitled to. Nearly three quarters (72%) of parents say they are using savings to cover extra charges, and more than one in four (27%) say cost remains the biggest barrier to accessing childcare. Read more: 'Angry, hurt, sad and very distressed': Nicola Sturgeon breaks silence after estranged husband admits embezzling £400k of SNP funds Read more: Reform MP defends 'misogynistic' posts by Makerfield candidate branding Carol Vorderman comments 'inappropriate'

Funded childcare hours are meant to be free, but in reality often accrue extra upfront costs. Picture: Alamy

The Government has announced the launch of a new cost of living online tool, which includes reminders of Britons' rights to free childcare, as well as detailed maps of local childcare for parts of South West England. The maps, which include details of local nurseries and childminders, will be rolled out nationwide later this year. Phillipson has also written to the CMA to ask them to investigate the role that private equity is playing in the childcare market, and whether it could be driving up costs for those who depend on their local nursery. The CMA is an independent non-ministerial government department, created in 2013 to promotes competition and protect consumers.

The Government says its new online tools will help families save money on childcare. Picture: Alamy