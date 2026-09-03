Families will be protected from costly school uniform bills under tougher rules designed to stop schools and suppliers exploiting loopholes, the Government has said.

From this week, primary schools in England can require no more than three branded uniform items, while secondary schools will be limited to four.

The rules are intended to prevent schools from labelling costly kit as “optional” while offering no cheaper alternative, or pressuring families to buy branded PE clothing.

The Government said nearly half of parents identify uniform costs as their biggest financial concern at the start of the school year, citing research by Save the Children.

New guidance due later this year will also require schools to review uniform-supplier contracts at least once every five years and consider companies offering payment plans.

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