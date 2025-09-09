The government said it is making progress on tackling schools ‘crumbling’ due to unsafe concrete, as it announced 30,000 students are now learning in schools free from RAAC.

This means around 30,000 pupils are learning in classrooms they can be proud of, the government added.

The government has now announced more than half of the schools and colleges affected by RAAC are either fully free of the dangerous concrete or on the path to removal.

RAAC forms a safety concern as it’s less durable than traditional concrete, and can begin crumbling if it’s not reinforced or installed properly. It is also prone to water damage.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a form of concrete used in UK construction between the 1950s and 1990s.

The Department for Education said it reached the milestone in its mission to fix the crumbling school estate, announcing it has successfully removed all RAAC concrete from 52 schools with targeted grant funding.

Another 71 schools with RAAC are in the process of being rebuilt under the School Rebuilding Programme, with 52 of these projects starting under the current government.

RAAC doesn’t just affect schools - it was a popular building material in the years between the mid-1950s to the mid-1990s, as it was a cheaper alternative to regular concrete.

It is understood hundreds of schools, hospitals and government buildings have RAAC.

But the government has confirmed seven hospitals have eradicated the dangerous substance completely, backed by a £440 million investment this year.

Another 12 hospitals are set to be RAAC-free by March 2026, as the government aims to ‘turn the tide after years of underinvestment in the NHS’.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “High-quality classrooms show every child that their education matters — and that their future matters to this government. We are repairing the fabric of our schools and restoring the pride pupils feel in their classrooms. “As part of our Plan for Change, we are delivering the largest school improvement programme in a generation—moving beyond short-term fixes to create lasting benefits for pupils, teachers, and communities. “After years of neglect, we inherited a school estate in urgent need of repair. Now, with unprecedented long-term investment, we are breaking down barriers to opportunity and building schools where every child can thrive.”

Labour said 60% of RAAC-affected schools and 50% of hospitals have either removed or are removing RAAC. It also said it is investing £38 billion in education capital over five years, taking investment to its highest level since 2010.

Minister for Elective Care Karin Smyth said: “Our nation’s hospitals have been starved of investment and left to crumble for more than a decade. Patients and staff deserve safe, modern hospitals and an NHS they can rely on.

“Today’s progress means thousands more people can walk into NHS hospitals with confidence, knowing this government is putting safety first.

“Thanks to the record investment this government is providing, we are cleaning up the mess we inherited, ripping out potentially dangerous concrete and rebuilding our NHS.”

All affected schools and hospitals have robust measures in place whilst permanent removal of RAAC continues, ensuring education and healthcare services keep running as we fix the foundations of our public services.