The unauthorised reselling of tickets for specific events could become a criminal offence under Government proposals.

Government plans to curb ticket touts ahead of Euro 2028 as it eyes Olympic bid. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A crackdown on ticket touting ahead of the 2028 UEFA European football championship will form part of plans designed to make the UK the “go-to destination” for hosting major sporting events, the Government said.

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The unauthorised reselling of tickets for specific events, such as Euro 2028, could become a criminal offence under Government proposals. The changes are designed to make it easier for the UK to bid for, secure and deliver such events, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said, adding a new sporting framework is being developed to meet the requirements of international federations and event owners. The Government is considering potential bids to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the 2040s and golf’s Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup in the 2030s. Any attempt to host the Olympics for the first time since London 2012 would consider the potential cost, socioeconomic benefit and the likelihood of its success, the DCMS said. Read more: Arsenal qualify for their first Champions League final in 20 years after narrow 2-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid Read more: World Cup final tickets listed for £1.7m each on resale site

The unauthorised reselling of tickets for specific events, such as Euro 2028, could become a criminal offence under Government proposals. Picture: Alamy

The Government has already backed bids to host the World Athletics and Para-Athletics Championships in 2029. By moving to outlaw unauthorised resales for certain events, the Government hopes to crack down on “exploitative” touts so more tickets are sold to fans at face value. It comes ahead of the European Championship, which will take place across the UK and Ireland in 2028, and follows a Bill backed by the Scottish Parliament designed to restrict ticket resales for the competition. The UEFA European Championship (Scotland) Bill will ban the unauthorised sale of Euros tickets for more than the face value, or with a view to making a profit. It will also make ticket touting and unauthorised street trading and advertising illegal, as well as grant powers to enforce such offences. If the Government is successful in its bid to host the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup, it could also become one of the events covered by new ticket resale rules, DCMS said.