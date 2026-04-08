Likening the rapper's ban to those of "clerics who spout hate speech", the minister insisted Kanye's comments "were not just a one-off act".

By Danielle de Wolfe

A government minister has defended the Home Office decision to ban Kanye West from UK ahead of a string of UK shows this summer, insisting "we don't want a man like that in this country".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Policing Minister Sarah Jones disagreed with comments made by Farage, who earlier insisted that banning the rapper from entering the country was a 'dangerous path' that could infringe on freedom of speech. Likening the rapper's ban to those of "clerics who spout hate speech", the minister insisted Kanye's comments "were not just a one-off act". "I don't agree with him at all. Of course, on freedom of speech, that's always going to be a debate. But it's not uncommon for us to not let people into the country when they are objectionable," she told LBC. Yesterday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC that Wireless boss Melvin Benn had picked "money over morals" as he slammed the decision to allow West to perform. As tickets for the three Finsbury Park concerts went on sale on Monday, West said in a statement: “I’ve been following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly. Read more: Wireless Festival cancelled as Kanye West blocked from entering UK amid fury over anti-Semitic comments Read more: Kanye West is banned from the UK. This is what he should do instead, writes Shelagh Fogarty

"There will be clerics who spout hate speech who we do not let into the country," Ms Jones continued. "I think with Kanye West there was a pattern of behaviour, it wasn't just a one off act.

"And I think it's right and I think most people in the public would probably agree with us that it's right that we don't want a man like that in this country." It comes after Farage also warned of what he called the rapper's "Nazism" and said: "I wouldn't recommend anyone buys a ticket." On Tuesday, the Home Office confirmed the rapper will not be allowed to perform in London this summer, with his presence in the UK deemed "not conducive to the public good." Shortly after the Home Office decision, Wireless and its under-fire organiser Melvin Benn confirmed the festival would not go ahead and that anyone who had bought tickets would be given a refund. A statement from organisers, Festival Republic, read: "The Home Office has withdrawn YE's ETA, denying him entry into the United Kingdom. As a result, Wireless Festival is cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders. "As with every Wireless Festival, multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking YE and no concerns were highlighted at the time.

Kanye West should never have been invited to headline Wireless.



This government stands firmly with the Jewish community, and we will not stop in our fight to confront and defeat the poison of antisemitism.



We will always take the action necessary to protect the public and… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 7, 2026