'We are taking no options off the table when it comes to Thames Water,' Housing Secretary Matthew Pennycook told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick

By Georgia Bell

The Government has denied reports it has scrapped plans to nationalise Thames Water, after the housing secretary insisted that “no option is off the table” over the company’s future.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This comes as the stricken water company has intensified efforts to manage its finances to avoid being nationalised. Picture: Alamy

Industry watchdog Ofwat listed Thames Water as one of the companies that would benefit from the investment plans, which would help water companies improve networks to manage new housing and data centres, and tackle chemicals to ensure drinking water is safe and reliable. The water industry has been “failing people for too long”, according to Mr Pennycook, who acknowledged fears around rising bills and a number of serious pollution incidents. “We've got to do more. We've already done lots as a government to strengthen regulation, toughen enforcement, increase transparency,” he said.

This comes amid concern about rising bills and pollution incidents associated with Thames Water. Picture: Alamy

When asked about the growth of data centres, Mr Pennycook acknowledged they brought “challenges” around water and energy use. But the minister added that many businesses and people in the UK “rely” on AI and that the UK needs data centre facilities to support its “world-class AI sector”. He said that the decision-making process behind building data centres remained with local authorities, adding: “I'm not going to sit here and specify where they should go.” He went on: “We've got to plan appropriately for that. I don't think anyone listening to this programme would say that as a country we should shut our ears and say no data centres.”

Despite local objection from campaign groups and Tower Hamlets Council, plans for a controversial data centre was approved by Housing Secretary Angela Rayner. Picture: Alamy