The unit was set up in 2019 to address domestic "threats" and during the pandemic it was used to log or remove items critical of lockdown policies

The disinformation unit, which was set up in 2019 to address domestic "threats", was used during the pandemic to log or remove items critical of lockdown policies. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Lockdown critics have accused the Covid Inquiry of "endorsing" state-sponsored surveillance during the pandemic.

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Lockdown-sceptic campaigners who had social media posts taken down during the pandemic said the finding was "chilling". Picture: Alamy

The inquiry was previously told that during the pandemic many children did just one hour of schoolwork a day while at home and spent the rest of the time watching TV and scrolling on social media. Molly Kingsley, co-founder of the campaign group UsForThem which advocated for schools to be kept open during the pandemic, said the CDU was “very much referenced in a way that endorses its activities”. She told the Telegraph that the Inquiry's approach risked "sewing these lies into the history books we are risking our own Orwellian repeat of history. We are giving licence to the same thing happening again.” Two of the items flagged to the CDU included a December 2020 tweet in which Ms Kingsley described school closures as "unforgivable", and a a February 2022 article arguing children's lives were still subject to overly strict curbs.

Articles by Professor Heneghan were logged by Government units including a piece questioning the scientific basis for the rule of six. Picture: Alamy