Government claims it had no role in the collapse of the China spying case was “economical with the truth”, a former Whitehall chief has said.

Downing Street has dismissed the involvement of officials or ministers as “entirely false” and said the decision lay “entirely” with the CPS.

The Sunday Times reported the Treasury and national security adviser Jonathan Powell had pushed for the case to be withdrawn over fears it could cause economic giant China to pull investment in the UK.

Legal proceedings against Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, a teacher, were withdrawn last month, sparking concerns and a political row.

Labour frontbencher Baroness Anderson of Stoke-on-Trent said the Government had been “very disappointed” at the move.

Lord Butler of Brockwell, who previously served as cabinet secretary and head of the civil service, levelled the charge as a minister insisted the decision to drop charges rested solely with the Crown Prosecution Service, with no involvement by the administration.

This position was repeated by Lady Anderson as she responded to an urgent question in Parliament on the controversy where she told peers: “I want to make it very clear that we are very disappointed at the CPS’s decision.

“This was made by them as an independent body.”

But Britain’s most senior prosecutor has already said the case collapsed because evidence describing Beijing as a national security threat could not be obtained from Sir Keir Starmer’s administration.

Director of Public Prosecutions Stephen Parkinson said last week the authority had tried for “many months” to obtain the evidence it needed, but it had not been forthcoming from the Government.

Referring to the Government’s stance, Lord Butler said: “Will she (the minister) acknowledge that in the light of the director’s subsequent statement that was economical with the truth?”

Responding, Lady Anderson said: “While I have huge respect for him, I absolutely do not.

“This was an independent decision made by the CPS.

“There was no ministerial involvement.

“There was no special adviser involvement.”

Pointing out the deputy national security adviser had provided three separate witness statements to the CPS, she added: “This is not a matter of us not assisting the case.

“This is an independent matter for the CPS.”

Pressed over whether the Government saw China as a threat, Lady Anderson said: “The Government knows that China poses a series of threats to UK national security.

“We have seen Chinese espionage and cyber attacks on our soil and transnational repression of Hong Kongers.

“I think based on that I can say ‘yes’.”