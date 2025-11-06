Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that these recent incidents were "unacceptable"

By Frankie Elliott

A government minister has admitted it is "more than embarrassing" that another foreign sex offender has been mistakenly released from prison.

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif. Picture: MPS

Amid a national fury over the two errors, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that these incidents were "unacceptable". "It's more than embarrassing, I think that's actually undermining the issue at hand here, because any error and any prisoner released in error is unacceptable. And that is why we're getting to the bottom of this," she said. Kaddour-Cherif, who was not an asylum seeker and entered the UK legally on a tourist visa in 2019, was accidentally released from the south-west London jail on Wednesday last week. However, the Metropolitan Police was only informed at Tuesday lunchtime that he was missing. Just hours after the Met appealed for information on Kaddour-Cherif, Surrey Police then confirmed a second Wandsworth inmate William Smith, 35, was also missing. Smith was sentenced to 45 months for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday but was then released in error. Police manhunts are underway to catch both criminals. "The police have launched an active public appeal urging anyone with information to come forward," Ms Davies-Jones said.

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was accidentally released last month. Picture: Alamy

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif (L) and William Smith (R) were released accidentally from HMP Wandsworth. Picture: Met/Surrey Police