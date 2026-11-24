By the time you finish reading this, someone in the UK will have died without the care they needed.

It happens every three minutes – more than 200,000 people a year. Each one deserving of comfort and care.

Too many people spend their final days in A&E, on a busy ward, or at home in pain that could have been eased. For families, this is a crisis at one of the hardest moments of their lives. As our population ages, more people will need this care.

Sam’s mum Sue was sent home without the right pain medication as she was dying. Sam describes what that was like:

“To see your family member in that type of excruciating pain is horrible and also having to constantly fight and advocate for her. I don't understand why they can't just give more pain relief to make sure that person's not in pain."

For Suzy, it meant losing her mum Val in hospital, when Val didn’t want or need to be there:

“The image that will never leave me is when I left the hospital to go home after Mum died. I had to go back to a big empty living room which I'd spent time clearing and cleaning especially for her bed and equipment for her respite care. It hugely added to the trauma and grief of losing mum.”

These accounts are painful to read. They are also why change matters. A year ago, the UK Government announced it would draw up England’s first palliative care strategy in more than a decade: the Modern Service Framework for Palliative and End of Life Care. As we await its publication, I keep thinking about families like Sam’s and Suzy’s. It must change the care they receive. That means changing how we fund and provide palliative care, in England and across all four nations.

Between 2014 and 2023, people in their last year of life accounted for 19% of ambulance trips to hospital and 18% of unplanned hospital admissions in England.

Without proper palliative care in the community, dying people often have no alternative than to go to A&E or call an ambulance. This is both an extremely distressing way to spend precious moments, and a costly way of caring for dying people.

At Marie Curie, we’re investing in services that show how care can work differently, with more support close to home. In Derbyshire, our nurses work in over 40 GP practices as part of a two-year scheme. They help local teams recognise when someone needs support before a crisis, care for families and make conversations about dying part of everyday care.

In Plymouth, our emergency department team identifies people nearing the end of life and assesses their needs. They offer specialist care and support to people who might otherwise have died in needless distress in A&E or on a busy ward. In Bradford, our Responsive Emergency Assessment and Community Team (REACT) helps people in their final year of life get home from hospital with the right support. Since it launched in November 2022, the service has reduced hospital bed days for people who are dying from 38 to 17. That helps the NHS. More importantly, it gives people more time at home with the support they need and a better death.

With our NHS partners, we’re showing what better care can look like. Now we need it across the country. The Modern Service Framework is a chance to make that happen in England. But a promise on paper won’t ease someone’s pain or get them home. That’s why Marie Curie is calling for a £200m transformation fund.

The fund would help Integrated Care Boards redesign services and turn the framework from words on paper into real change for dying people and their families.

For me, it comes down to this: when someone we love is dying, we want them to be comfortable, cared for and listened to. That shouldn’t depend on where they live. A compassionate society must care for people when life is ending, as well as help them live well.

____________________

Matthew Reed is CEO of Marie Curie.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk