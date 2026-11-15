Stuart Sterling, who was appointed chief executive of the Ethics and Integrity Commission in October 2025, has stepped back from his role following accusations relating to his time at Northamptonshire Police

The civil servant was appointed chief executive of the Ethics and Integrity Commission last year. Picture: Ethics and Integrity Commission

The head of the Government’s ethics watchdog has stepped back from his role after the emergence of sexual misconduct allegations relating to his previous career in the police.

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Stuart Sterling was suspended from his job as a detective constable at Northamptonshire Police after being accused of grabbing a colleague’s breasts in 2002, the Sunday Times reported. The civil servant was appointed chief executive of the Ethics and Integrity Commission last year, leading a team responsible for upholding the principles of “integrity”, “honesty” and “accountability” in the public sector. A Government spokesperson said: “These are serious allegations. Stuart Sterling has stepped back from his role whilst we swiftly establish the facts.” It is understood that this process will consider whether “appropriate and correct disclosures of information” were made. Read more: Thousands march through Edinburgh in protest against AI centres Read more: Fifteen people taken to hospital after fire started 'deliberately' in Glasgow

Stuart Sterling was suspended from his job as a detective constable at Northamptonshire Police after being accused of grabbing a colleague’s breasts in 2002. Picture: Alamy

According to the Sunday Times, Mr Sterling was investigated by his own force for the alleged assault at Corby police station 24 years ago, but was later allowed to resume his duties. Northamptonshire Police considered criminal proceedings, but made the “wholly unexceptional decision” to return him to work after he admitted wrongdoing, the paper reported. Shortly after the alleged assault, Mr Sterling, now 48, was also accused of calling the woman and turning up at her property to dissuade her from taking action. He strenuously denies this allegation, saying he did not attend the complainant’s house after the incident or pressure her to withdraw the claim. After the investigation, Mr Sterling was reportedly relocated to a different police station in Northampton and allowed to resume his duties in full, going on to receive two police commendations and get promoted to detective sergeant.

A Government spokesperson said: “These are serious allegations. Stuart Sterling has stepped back from his role whilst we swiftly establish the facts.”. Picture: Getty