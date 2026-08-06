Where you start in life should never determine where you finish.

It sounds obvious, doesn’t it? But for too many young people in this country, new research out today shows that's exactly what happens.

Around two-thirds of young people who are not in education, employment or training at 16, 17 or 18 remain so the following year.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about these findings is how unsurprising they are. We all know someone who struggled in history class, but came alive in food tech. Or someone who hated biology but could fix your bike in minutes.

It is fantastic that the UK is rising in the international rankings. But not if that progress comes at the cost of these young people. As the adage goes, ‘if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid’.

That is how some young people can end up feeling, which can lead them to think learning isn’t really for them.

And once a young person falls out of education, training or work, it becomes much harder to reconnect them and a cycle is entrenched. That's why acting early matters.

I know that every parent wants their child to be given the chance to succeed. Whatever their background, whatever challenges they face, they want to know that effort will be rewarded and potential recognised.

That’s exactly what this government is delivering.

For years, academic study has been treated as the only definition of success and the only way to demonstrate excellence. Everything else has widely been seen as second best. There’s a real snobbery at the heart of our education system, and rather than leading to improving standards for everyone, it leaves too many young people behind. We're rebuilding the pathways for young people so they can lead to successful careers.

Our new V Levels and expanded T Levels will give young people high-quality vocational and technical options with real status and real opportunities at the end. From Year 10, pupils will be able to combine core academic learning with hands-on technical training, supported by employers who can give them workplace experience and the skills employers are looking for.

But you can't build on sand and we still expect young people to leave education with solid English and Maths skills. The difference is that we won't treat them as second-class citizens whilst they nail those grades. Our new occupational certificates will support young people to get the skills employers want, getting them ready to work in the jobs this country needs.

And we’re not just making these changes in our schools and colleges. We're also tackling the barriers that stop young people taking up an apprenticeship. A new bursary, worth up to £4,500 per year per household, removes a financial barrier that can otherwise put families off. Alongside this, we're fully funding apprenticeship training for all eligible under-25s from this month, backed by up to £8,000 in support for small and medium-sized employers taking on young apprentices.

The choice between academic and vocational education is a false choice. You can – and should – be able to do both. They should work together as part of a whole education system that works for everyone and delivers good outcomes.

Practical learning, industry experience and professional networks should not be available only to young people whose families already know the right people or work in the right sectors. Every young person deserves access to those opportunities. This is not about diluting excellence or lowering expectations. It’s about recognising that excellence comes in all shapes and sizes.

I want a system where every young person, whatever their starting point, can find a path that works for them, and where getting there depends on their potential, not their circumstances. That's the country I want to build, and it's the work we're getting on with now.

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Jacqui Smith is the Minister for Skills.

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