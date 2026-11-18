This is not only a tragedy for a generation of young Londoners denied access to work, but it also denies the capital access to their energy and talent.

The jobless young people I meet every week do not lack drive. The overwhelming majority want to share the rewards, status, and pride that work brings. Surveys suggest 84% want to work. The fact is that the system has not caught up with the ages and has failed a generation.

The answer cannot lie in swingeing cuts to benefits, as the Tories suggest. The complexity of the causes of youth unemployment requires a sophisticated solution. One thing is clear – a centralised, unresponsive, bureaucratic system does not work. This is why I agree with the proposal of greater devolution to elected Mayors and local authorities to tailor local responses. Local councils in London have had remarkable success with local schemes. As the Centre for Cities and others have argued, local authorities should be allowed to share in the rewards of getting young people into work.

Whitehall has failed – now it’s time for local bodies to step up with the New Deal young Londoners desperately need.

This means moving beyond the one-size-fits-all approach. Young people are not numbers on a spreadsheet or a statistic in a government report. Each needs a personalised approach, meeting their individual needs, through education, into training, and beyond into the world of work. It was a mistake to gut so much of the careers advice we used to provide.

Now, we need a new generation of careers counsellors to guide young people. Each young person should have someone on their side, offering practical advice and support, raising their sights, and nurturing their ambition. Once someone has left school, so often they disappear into a faceless and unsympathetic system. Instead, we must offer end-to-end support. The LIFT programme in Camden, Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets does great work along these lines. Let's expand it.

London is a global tech leader – yet there is a skills shortage. Let's create Future Tech Apprenticeships with London’s tech employers. It follows a similar approach to Hammersmith & Fulham's White City Innovation District, which has delivered billions in investment and 8,000 jobs and connected 500 young people with 50 local firms.

As someone whose first job was as an ice cream scooper, I know our hospitality industry desperately needs young workers. A third of us got a first job in hospitality – pulling pints or serving up plates of food. We need to make it easier to get work in London’s pubs, bars, cafes, and restaurants, with greater incentives, training, and taster schemes.

We need to marshal our huge public resources in a more cost-effective way. As an NHS worker, I know we could do more to take on young apprentices, and the same goes for Transport for London, the Police, and local councils in the boroughs. Public bodies should lead the way in apprenticeships for young people.

As a doctor, I am also acutely aware of the mental health crisis in London. Mental health conditions may be holding some young people back from work. It is not good enough for Kemi Badenoch to dismiss mental health as a factor in worklessness and condemn young people to poverty. If we fix the mental health system, we can get more young people into the kinds of work that build confidence and resilience.

Sometimes the barrier to work may be simple, such as the cost of travel. Why don’t we widen the half-price jobseeker travel discount for young people and continue it through their first month in a job? That gets the young worker over the hump of their first pay packet.

The bottom line is that our young people are brilliant, and we need to let them shine.

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Dr Rosena Allin Khan is the Labour MP for Tooting and an NHS A&E doctor.

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