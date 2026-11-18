Wild bird populations in the UK have dropped to their lowest level on record.

Bullfinches (Pyrrhula pyrrhula) are one of 132 native breeding species that are in decline. Picture: Nature Picture Library/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Government is failing to meet legal duties to protect wild birds, the environmental watchdog has ruled, as UK populations fall to record lows.

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The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) said the latest statistics showed wild bird populations in the UK had dropped to their lowest level on record, and overall were showing no sign of widespread recovery. Almost half (45%) of 132 native breeding species have been in decline over the past five years, including species such as swifts, turtle doves, tree sparrows, wood warblers and bullfinches. But the Environment Secretary and Government conservation agency Natural England are failing to meet their legal requirements to protect wild birds, to take action to help numbers recover, and to ensure there are sufficient protected areas for them, the OEP said. Following an investigation, the statutory watchdog has issued the Environment Department (Defra) and Natural England with “decision notices” with findings on how they have failed to comply with environmental laws, and what action they need to take to meet their legal obligations. Read more: Economy and pet owners to benefit from UK-EU deal – but minister admits Britain won’t be able to change Brussels’ policies Read more: Charity sounds alarm as food banks face critically low donations ahead of winter

Turtle Doves are among the species that have been in decline. Picture: robin chittenden/Alamy

In a parallel investigation, the OEP also found that Northern Ireland’s Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has failed to comply with environmental law, and called for it to take steps to help wild birds. Conservationists welcomed the move, and said they expected to see “urgent action”, including the designation of new and extended Special Protection Areas (SPAs) to safeguard bird populations, and measures for species such as curlews, bitterns and hen harriers which “are most in need” of help. The Government has legal responsibilities to take action to restore bird populations to healthy levels, the OEP said. It also has duties to designate SPAs – areas of land or sea with strict legal protections to safeguard rare or vulnerable birds where they breed, migrate or overwinter – such as The Wash in eastern England, a protected area which supports more than 400,000 water birds over the winter. But there have been long-standing delays to act on recommendations – dating back in some cases to 2001 – to classify new SPAs, extend existing sites and add species that could be protected by designated areas.

Wood Warbler's are also in decline. Picture: robin chittenden/Alamy

The Environment Secretary has failed to take action required to maintain or restore wild bird populations to appropriate levels and ensure they have sufficient habitat, the OEP said. Natural England has also failed to take action needed to support wild birds and help populations recover – and has not reviewed whether there is sufficient habitat for wild birds across England. The watchdog has told the Government it must address outstanding recommendations on SPAs, identify the causes of declines in bird species and put in place funded plans and measures to restore wild birds and the habitats they rely on. And Natural England must review whether there is sufficient habitat for wild birds as “soon as practicably possible” – a duty which came into force in 2012 – so that gaps in provision can help inform the work needed to help species recover, the OEP said.

DAERA has failed to classify and update SPAs, take action required to maintain and restore wild bird populations and their habitats, and carry out the required review of whether there is sufficient habitats for birds, the OEP said as it set out similar steps to those in England for the department to take. Helen Venn, chief regulatory officer for the OEP, said: “As a nation of bird-lovers, and with birds acting as important indicators for the state of our nature more widely, the latest statistics showing declines in the populations of some of our most treasured species are deeply concerning. “This is why it is important that Defra and Natural England do carry out their legal responsibilities in a reasonable timeframe to deliver nature recovery and in relation to the classification and adaptation of SPAs on land. “Continued delay has left a significant number of sites for wild bird populations without the levels of protection they need and allowed the scale of the actions needed to deliver a sufficient SPA network to build up.”

She said SPAs also had wider importance and a role in achieving Government commitments, such as meeting legal targets to halt declines in species and protecting at least 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030. She welcomed “positive steps” already being done by the Government to address the issues, but said the investigation showed more work needed to be done. “By issuing these decision notices we seek to ensure all that should be done is being done at a pace that will better protect and improve these key habitats so wild birds can thrive, as the law intended.”