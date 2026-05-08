Three people in total have died linked to the outbreak.

A person in a hazmat suit (2R) is escorted to a ambulance from a medical aircraft allegedly carrying some of the passengers from the cruise ship MV Hondius believed to be infected with hantavirus, at Schiphol airport. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Some 22 British passengers and crew on board a cruise ship hit by an outbreak of hantavirus are expected to reach Tenerife on Sunday, with the hope of flying them back to the UK the same day.

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Officials from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Foreign Office will greet the MV Hondius ship when it docks in the Canary Islands, with Britons on board tested for hantavirus before they disembark. If people test negative and are not displaying symptoms, they will be taken straight to a dedicated repatriation flight, with the hope they will be flown back to the UK the same day. That flight will be staffed by medical professionals and will carry virus testing kits, oxygen, other medical equipment and medicines in case people fall ill. The ship is currently on track to dock in Tenerife on Sunday, depending on weather conditions, as it sails on a route from the coast off Cape Verde. The majority of Britons returning are expected to self-isolate at home, but the UKHSA is making arrangements for people to stay at other facilities if that is not possible. It said those details will be released on a further date. Read more: Is this the source of deadly rat virus outbreak? Couple 'contracted hantavirus' at Argentine waste site Read more: Donald Trump concerned about rat virus spread as third Brit taken ill after cruise ship outbreak

Spanish Civil Guard officers inspect the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

Two British men are currently being treated for hantavirus in the Netherlands and Johannesburg, South Africa, while a third British man with symptoms is being cared for on the remote South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha. In total, the Foreign Office said 30 passengers and crew from the MV Hondius are British, with 22 still on board the vessel. Seven Britons disembarked the ship in St Helena on April 23, with the British man with suspected hantavirus leaving the ship at Tristan da Cunha. Two Britons who left the ship at St Helena flew back to the UK and are self-isolating in the UK but do not have symptoms. Four Britons are still on St Helena and a further Briton has been tracked and reached in an undisclosed country outside of the UK. All those who were in contact with British nationals who left the ship are being traced and contacted by the UKHSA, though there is no indication of how many people that involves. The Foreign Office is in daily contact with the 22 British passengers and crew on the ship and is answering any questions they have. They currently have no symptoms of hantavirus. It is understood that any person who develops symptoms on the ship before it lands would then be treated in the Canary Islands. A Foreign Office and UKHSA team are in Tenerife to receive the passengers off the boat.

A general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia. Picture: Getty

Britons returning to the UK will not be allowed to take public transport to their homes to self-isolate. They will stay in self-isolation for 45 days and will be self-testing. Further testing will be carried out once the 45-day isolation period ends. UKHSA experts are still looking into the spread of the virus between people, with previous outbreaks suggesting people need to be in close contact and most transmission occurs when people have symptoms. Officials do not believe the current strain from the ship is more transmissible than in previous cases, though work is ongoing to study the virus. Nine confirmed cases of hantavirus have so far been linked to a cruise ship, including the two British men, with the further suspected case in a British man. Fives of the nine cases overall are confirmed hantavirus, while four remain are suspected cases. The remote islands of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha all lie in the South Atlantic Ocean, midway between Africa and South America. Around 30 people are now known to have left the cruise ship when it docked in St Helena towards the end of April, including a Dutch woman who became unwell during onward travel and died. Three people in total have died linked to the outbreak.