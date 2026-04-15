Starmer’s desire to maintain relationship with Trump could be behind Labour delays on social media ban for children, says Lord Nash

By Jacob Paul

The Government needs to stop being indecisive and move to ban social media plaftorms for under 16s now, Lord Nash has told LBC ahead of a crunch vote.

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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lord John Nash said the Government is a bit indecisive and "a little frightened" of companies including TikTok but urged it to move quickly to protect young children. It comes as MPs are set to vote on his proposed amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill - an age limit on harmful social media platforms for under 16s similar to the ban rolled out in Australia. Lord Nash told Nick that the world-first ban in Australia is proof that social media firms will "come quietly" to the ban as he urged MPs to back his amendment. He said the UK is currently moving too slow and "can’t keep playing catchup". Lord Nash said: "The government frankly is a bit indecisive as we know they are very much behind the a ball in terms of their thinking on this. They weren't really engaged with this until we brought it to their attention. Read more: Starmer under pressure to back under-16 social media ban ahead of crunch vote Read more: Keir Starmer promises to ‘fight’ social media firms over addictive content

"And they may be a little frightened of the companies but the government acted really quite decisively on pornography, they acted decisively on unification apps." It comes after a landmark trial in the US found Meta's Instagram and Facebook and Google's YouTube liable for social media addiction. Lord Nash said: "Particularly now following these game changing US cases where some pretty shocking material was disclosed by the social media companies and they were found to have acted with malice, oppression, fraud and to be negligent and to deliberately designed addictive apps. "These are game changers and the Prime Minister has said that and that he will now act to legislate against these harmful aspects of social media.

"I'm proposing that what they do is to effectively adopt my amendment or come forward with their own amendment now which does the same. Because the situation is moving so fast. We can't play catch up slowly." Nick also put to Lord Nash that one of the alleged reasons the UK is not moving quickly in this space is because Sir Keir Starmer wants to preserve his relationship with Donald Trump, who has many connections with the people that run these companies. "Is that a fair claim?", Nick asked. Lord Nash replied: "It could be. But I think it was quite clear from the documents in the States that there are people of conscience working in these social media companies, but they're suppressed. "And I wouldn't want to see a situation in this country where we have people of conscience being suppressed because of other issues. Children must come first."

An Under-16s ban on social media has been backed by the House of Lords. Picture: Getty