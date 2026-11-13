It would be a big economic mistake if so. Andy Burnham told COP31 that the UK has ‘not moved as quick as I have hoped’ on electrification of the country. Cutting the target for electric vehicle sales would do the opposite and slow down that electrification.

Electric vehicles are not just an environmental issue. A backwards-looking industrial strategy in this sector will mean that UK consumers end up importing foreign electric cars rather than buying them from UK businesses. China is dominating this growing market, and cutting the target for electric vehicle sales in the UK only cements their advantage. Handing over the industries of the future to China does not ultimately protect the UK car industry or its workers. It also leaves UK consumers exposed to high and volatile imported petrol prices. New electric vehicles are now, for the first time, cheaper on average than new petrol cars in the UK.

The reality is there is no future for the internal combustion engine. Electric vehicle sales reached 21 million units worldwide in 2025, with one in four new cars sold globally that year being electric. In China, more than half of all cars sold in 2025 were electric. The EU saw sales rise 30% in the same year, overtaking China as the fastest-growing major market. In September 2026, 99% of new car sales in Norway were electric, 90% in Denmark and 50% in China. So why would the UK reduce targets for selling electric vehicles in what is clearly the market of the future?

It is UK car manufacturers who are lobbying the government to reduce these targets. But the truth is that car makers always complain about new technology and efficiency standards. In contrast, the car manufacturers who step up and meet those standards end up dominating global markets. In the 1980s, US car makers spent time lobbying their government to keep gas prices low and lost out to Asian and European car makers who got on with producing more efficient vehicles that used less gas. US auto manufacturers still routinely oppose CAFE standards to make more fuel-efficient vehicles, only to consistently beat those standards at low cost.

If traditional car makers don’t ramp up electric vehicle production, other companies will step in and dominate the market. BYD in China built its expertise by making digital products like iPads and iPhones, as well as batteries, and has now overtaken Tesla as the world's largest electric car seller. Electric vehicles are part of the broader digital revolution which the government purports to champion. The next big company in the electric vehicle market may emerge from a university science park, where the UK is trying to excel in digital innovation. It is of course a challenge for established companies to adapt to the technologies of the future, but ultimately both the UK economy and its workers will suffer if government policies focus on protecting sectors in terminal decline.

The UK government should set targets so companies can compete in the crucial markets of the future, not reduce them for electric vehicles. It would be a misguided, short-termist approach to industrial strategy to cut those targets, and it makes no sense if the government is trying to boost British digital industries and electrify our economy. Producing more electric vehicles should sit alongside the rollout of renewable energy to increase electricity generation and upgrade our energy grid as a coherent overall approach to modernising our economy.

Electric vehicles are crucial for the future of our economy and for reducing carbon emissions and tackling climate change. They are also essential to reduce air pollution, which is estimated to kill between 7 million and 8 million people worldwide each year, with the Royal College of Physicians finding that 30,000 UK deaths were linked to air pollution in 2025. Children in deprived urban areas are at particular risk, with recent research showing that air pollution slows the lung growth of kids. More electric vehicles would reduce that air pollution, reduce carbon emissions, and boost our economy at the same time.

The government should be doing everything it can to produce more electric vehicles in the UK, not cutting targets for their sales and putting our economy on the back foot. It is too late to save the combustion engine. It is not too late to support its replacement and build the UK’s lead in the new digital electrotech economy.

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Dimitri Zenghelis is a Senior Fellow at LSE’s Grantham Research Institute, Associate at Cambridge University’s Bennett School of Public Policy and former Head of Economic Forecasting at the Treasury.

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