Sir Richard Dearlove has called the decision to approve the new embassy "completely inappropriate".

By Ella Bennett

China's newly-approved 'super-embassy' in London will provide them with 'opportunities for espionage on a plate', former MI6 chief Sir Richard Dearlove has warned.

Dearlove, also known as 'M', served as Head of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6) between 1999 and 2004, telling LBC the decision to approve the new embassy is "completely inappropriate". Ministers approved planning permission for the new Chinese embassy in London on Tuesday, despite intelligence agencies saying they cannot eliminate the risks to national security. Sir Richard agreed that the first role of any government is to protect its citizens, but this move is a backward step. He also suggested the dangers spread far beyond our own borders, and could have implications for the rest of Europe. He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We're giving the Chinese, on a plate, a much better opportunity to organise espionage, not just in the UK. "I'm not going to go into detail, but the complications of having a massive Chinese embassy and members of that embassy travelling into Europe... third country activity from a base where China are represented in spades is a real problem as well." Read more: Hongkongers will ‘live in fear’ of new Chinese embassy, Labour MP warns Read more: MI5 warns of 'potential risk' posed by China's London 'mega-embassy' following approval

Protesters outside Royal Mint Court, near the Tower of London, objecting to China’s proposed “super-embassy”. Picture: Alamy

Sir Richard also warned of the symbolism of approving an embassy such as this, despite ongoing threats from China. He said: "You're giving them a hugely prominent site which is just across the road from the Tower of London, a nation with whom we have an adversarial relationship, about whom we have very serious security concerns. "And you give them this massive, symbolically important site which has real security problems attached to it as well. And these have been clearly articulated. "There is the issue of cables for a start, probably the most important, that run close to the site. "What we have to realise is that the Chinese are a big problem already, so why make them this concession when we're already worrying about the threat to national security?"

A general view of Royal Mint Court, London, the site of the proposed new Chinese embassy. Picture: Alamy

The site of China’s proposed mega-embassy is the old Royal Mint Court is in close proximity to fibre-optic cables transmitting sensitive financial data to the City of London. This has prompted warnings that Beijing could be seeking to spy on the information passing through the network. The embassy plans include 208 secret rooms and a hidden chamber, which would sit directly alongside the critical internet cables, according to The Telegraph. The newspaper reported the chamber would include hot-air extraction systems, suggesting the potential use of advanced computers for espionage, and that proposals included the demolition and rebuilding of a wall between data cables. Sir Richard suggested we look to Australia as a "great example" of how to treat our relationship with China. He told LBC: "We have a great example in front of us of a country who is much more closely linked with China than we are, which is Australia. "The Australians have taken a tough line with the Chinese on every one of the things, sort of similar issues to the ones we're talking about now."

Demonstrators including Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hongkongers gather outside the Royal Mint Court to protest against plans to open new Chinese mega-embassy. Picture: Alamy