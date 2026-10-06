Health and Social Care Secretary Yvette Cooper has gone further, declaring it is her “personal crusade to put the cradle back at the heart of the NHS”.

That political attention is badly needed. For too long, children have been something of a blind spot in health policy, sidelined in a system too often designed around adults.

But, as our work at The King’s Fund has shown, the scale of the challenge facing government is huge.

More than 1 in 4 children on an NHS community health waiting list have now been waiting over a year for care, compared with fewer than 1 in 100 adults. A child is nearly 40 times more likely than an adult to experience one of these very long waits.

A year is a long time for anyone to wait for health care. But, to quote Lord Darzi, “childhood is precious because it is brief”. For a five-year-old, a year spent waiting is a fifth of their entire life.

A delay in accessing speech and language therapy, mental health support or help with a developmental condition can affect how a child communicates, learns and participates at school, and can leave families and teachers trying to fill the gaps.

Preventing problems and intervening early is crucial. But over the past decade, we have allowed some of the very services designed to do that to erode. The health visiting workforce has fallen by 46% since 2015 and the school nursing workforce by more than 38% since 2010. These are often the people who spot problems early, support families and connect children with other services. If government is serious about shifting from sickness to prevention, rebuilding this workforce is fundamental.

We have been here before. Sure Start showed the potential of providing joined-up support close to where families live, bringing health, early years and family services together rather than expecting parents to navigate a maze of different organisations. At its peak, there were more than 3,600 centres across England but around a third subsequently closed or reduced their services, while real-terms spending on children's centres and other services for under-fives nearly halved.

The government's plan to expand the Healthy Babies Programme via integrated Best Start Family Hubs in every local authority is therefore a real opportunity. Done well, they could make it easier for families to get help with everything from health visiting and infant feeding to speech and language development, parenting support, housing and debt advice. But reviving the buildings without rebuilding the workforce will not be enough.

There is also a much bigger picture.

Children's health isn't shaped by the NHS alone. Whether a child grows up healthy depends on whether their family has enough money, whether their home is warm and safe, what they eat, where they go to school and the support around them.

Responsibility is therefore shared across health, education, housing, welfare and local government. At present, that responsibility is often fragmented between departments and organisations, making it too easy for children to fall through the gaps.

The government already has some important pieces of the puzzle. Its child poverty strategy, Best Start in Life strategy and expansion of mental health support teams in schools all have the potential to improve children’s health.

But to make those policies add up to more than the sum of their parts will require reviving a ‘health mission’ approach. This would mean different government departments working coherently towards the shared goal of a ‘healthy childhood’, alongside their separate departmental priorities, with the Prime Minister's direct attention used to break down barriers between departments.

Creating the healthiest generation of children ever is a huge ambition. And it will take a government, not just a health service, to deliver it.

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Niamh Buckingham is a Policy Adviser at The King's Fund.

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