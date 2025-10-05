Every police force in the UK now has a dedicated officer for the safety of journalists, the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has said.

Known as a journalist safety liaison officer (JSLO), they are a dedicated point of contact for reporters when they face abuse and threats of violence.

The DCMS said the officer in every UK force is part of a “strengthened partnership” between the media, police and the Government.

“Too often, journalists are put in harm’s way while fulfilling their vital role of delivering accurate news to the public,” said media minister Ian Murray.

“It is only right that they feel supported and protected so they can focus on carrying out their jobs to the highest standard.

“By appointing journalist safety liaison officers in every police force, I hope reporters will feel reassured knowing they have a direct point of contact if issues arise.”

