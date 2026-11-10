The celebrity was at the centre of a High Court battle attempting to block the publication of sex misconduct claims

By Issy Clarke

The Government is "concerned" about the increased use of privacy injunctions and is looking at what more it can do, justice minister Alex Davis-Jones has said.

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In the Commons, shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy asked what the Government was doing to prevent the abuse of process, as he raised the case of Mr Walliams who “remained anonymous” during his bid for an injunction. Ms Davies-Jones replied: “I want to reassure him that this Government is determined to do all we can to ensure that anyone who is a perpetrator of these kinds (of potential offences) is held to the full force of the law. “That includes looking at what we can do regarding injunctions. “He will know that applications for privacy injunctions are considered independently (by) the courts, and it would not be appropriate for the Government to comment. “However, we are concerned about the use of these, and the minister for courts is looking at what more we can do with Slapps (strategic lawsuits against public participation) injunctions. “He will know we have already taken action on NDAs for sexual abuse cases, and what more we can do to prevent abuse of process throughout the judicial system.”

Mr Timothy had also said there had been “similar cases” referencing Mohamed Al Fayed and Russell Brand. He told MPs: “The Russell Brand verdict surprised nobody, and all those who allowed his behaviour to go unchecked should reflect on their own culpability.” Mr Timothy added: “Following the attack by Brand’s barrister on journalists who reported similar allegations concerning different victims before the case began, what will the Government do to prevent these abuses of process, and what will they do to stop the abuse of injunctions and super-injunctions, which stop scrutiny, accountability, and the work of the free press?” On Monday, former comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault. Mr Walliams has denied all allegations against him and has not been accused of anything illegal.

Russell Brand is found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after jury trial. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The BBC has said it is in the process of removing some programmes, including Little Britain, while it carries out a review of “all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms”. He has also been dropped by his literary agency, Independent Talent Group, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, a spokesperson for the company said. Walliams had attempted to block the publication of the claims which involve “abuse of power and status", which he allegedly used to contact young women and try to engage in "inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities". Walliams initially attempted suicide after receiving letters from ITN and GNM asking for his reply to the allegations, because of "long-term trauma and the fear of trial by media", his lawyers said. Judge Mr Justice Nicklin refused the bid for an injunction, ruling it would be an "exceptionally serious interference" with freedom of expression.

The BBC said it is removing some programmes, including Little Britain as part of a review into Walliams. Picture: Alamy

What is an injunction? There are two types of injunctions: A prohibitory injunction stops someone from doing something; A mandatory injunction forces someone to take action. Both are awarded by a judge. In the case of Walliams, this was an attempt to gain a prohibitory injunction related to stopping Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media from publishing the allegations involving him. But while there are numerous examples of celebrities attempting to gain an injunction to keep their name out of the media, they do have other uses too, which can be more commonly awarded. A prohibitory injunction can be sought, for example, to stop a neighbour from building on your land, while a mandatory injunction could force them to demolish what they had started unlawfully. Injunctions can also be used for instances such as: Ordering an offender not to contact a victim,

Freezing assets to stop someone spending or hiding money during a financial dispute,

Stopping someone from using copyrighted material. Injunctions can last for a set time period, or until an event occurs, and they can be extended by a judge.

Downing Street previously described the allegations against the TV and comedy star "deeply troubling" and suggested further accusations could be made. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy