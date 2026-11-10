Ministers 'looking at what they can do' about injunctions after David Walliams unmasked
The celebrity was at the centre of a High Court battle attempting to block the publication of sex misconduct claims
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The Government is "concerned" about the increased use of privacy injunctions and is looking at what more it can do, justice minister Alex Davis-Jones has said.
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Ms Davis-Jones made the comments in the House of Commons after David Walliams was unmasked as the celebrity at the centre of a High Court battle to block the publication of sexual misconduct allegations.
Mr Walliams has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and abusing his power to groom teenagers as young as 15.
He was named as part of an investigation by the Guardian and ITV News on Tuesday, after he tried to obtain an injunction to prevent the reporting of allegations against him.
According to the report, Walliams has denied any wrongdoing.
Read more: David Walliams accused of preying on girls as young as 15 as he's identified as celebrity at centre of injunction battle
Read more: BBC carrying out review of 'all material featuring and written by David Walliams'
In the Commons, shadow justice secretary Nick Timothy asked what the Government was doing to prevent the abuse of process, as he raised the case of Mr Walliams who “remained anonymous” during his bid for an injunction.
Ms Davies-Jones replied: “I want to reassure him that this Government is determined to do all we can to ensure that anyone who is a perpetrator of these kinds (of potential offences) is held to the full force of the law.
“That includes looking at what we can do regarding injunctions.
“He will know that applications for privacy injunctions are considered independently (by) the courts, and it would not be appropriate for the Government to comment.
“However, we are concerned about the use of these, and the minister for courts is looking at what more we can do with Slapps (strategic lawsuits against public participation) injunctions.
“He will know we have already taken action on NDAs for sexual abuse cases, and what more we can do to prevent abuse of process throughout the judicial system.”
Mr Timothy had also said there had been “similar cases” referencing Mohamed Al Fayed and Russell Brand.
He told MPs: “The Russell Brand verdict surprised nobody, and all those who allowed his behaviour to go unchecked should reflect on their own culpability.”
Mr Timothy added: “Following the attack by Brand’s barrister on journalists who reported similar allegations concerning different victims before the case began, what will the Government do to prevent these abuses of process, and what will they do to stop the abuse of injunctions and super-injunctions, which stop scrutiny, accountability, and the work of the free press?”
On Monday, former comedian Russell Brand was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in prison after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.
Mr Walliams has denied all allegations against him and has not been accused of anything illegal.
The BBC has said it is in the process of removing some programmes, including Little Britain, while it carries out a review of “all material featuring and written by David Walliams on our platforms”.
He has also been dropped by his literary agency, Independent Talent Group, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, a spokesperson for the company said.
Walliams had attempted to block the publication of the claims which involve “abuse of power and status", which he allegedly used to contact young women and try to engage in "inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities".
Walliams initially attempted suicide after receiving letters from ITN and GNM asking for his reply to the allegations, because of "long-term trauma and the fear of trial by media", his lawyers said.
Judge Mr Justice Nicklin refused the bid for an injunction, ruling it would be an "exceptionally serious interference" with freedom of expression.
The author was granted anonymity during the proceedings, which was lifted after his injunction bid was dismissed and the investigations were published on Tuesday.
Downing Street previously described the allegations against the TV and comedy star "deeply troubling" and suggested further accusations could be made.
Walliams was granted anonymity during the proceedings which was lifted after his injunction bid was dismissed and GNM and ITN published their investigations on Tuesday.
The actor had been allowed to take his case to the Court of Appeal but did not file his case with appeal judges by the deadline of Monday afternoon.