Government 'looking seriously' at including Vinted and eBay in under-16s social media ban
Vinted and eBay could be added to the list of platforms set to be banned for under-16s, the culture secretary has said.
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The UK's under-16s social media ban, which comes into effect next year, could include the two merchandising platforms amid rising concerns about online grooming.
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Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said the government was "looking seriously" at including the selling platforms in the social media ban "in order to keep children safe".
As part of the UK's under-16s social media ban, which is set to come into effect in March 2027, children will be prohibited from using platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.
The new rules aim to address growing concerns about children being groomed online.
Recent research by Ofcom, titled Children's Passive Online Measurement, found that approximately 19% of children aged eight to 14 use eBay frequently, while 15% frequently use Vinted.
Read more: Ofcom sets out age verification plans ahead of under-16s social media ban
Read more: Social media ban for under-16s to come into effect next March, Culture Secretary confirms
The Children's Society, a charity, has warned that some young users are being "asked for indecent photos in exchange for money" or gifts on online selling platforms.
An eBay spokesperson said the company was looking forward to "understanding more and continuing to work constructively with the government".
Vinted has not commented.
Australia became the first country in the world to fully ban children under 16 from accessing social media, primarily due to safety concerns.
So far, children in Australia have found ways to circumvent the ban, but the UK government has said it intends to introduce stricter measures and take a tougher approach.
The full list of banned platforms has not yet been released, but YouTube, excluding YouTube Kids, is also expected to be included.