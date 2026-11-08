The UK's under-16s social media ban, which comes into effect next year, could include the two merchandising platforms amid rising concerns about online grooming.

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said the government was "looking seriously" at including the selling platforms in the social media ban "in order to keep children safe".

As part of the UK's under-16s social media ban, which is set to come into effect in March 2027, children will be prohibited from using platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

The new rules aim to address growing concerns about children being groomed online.

Recent research by Ofcom, titled Children's Passive Online Measurement, found that approximately 19% of children aged eight to 14 use eBay frequently, while 15% frequently use Vinted.

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