For 23 years, the shadow of stalking has followed me.

While incidents may stop and start, the impact does not. The anxiety, hypervigilance and loss of freedom remain long after the criminal justice system considers a case closed.

That is because stalking is not experienced as a collection of individual incidents. It is the cumulative impact of years of unwanted contact, fear and intrusion that shapes every aspect of a victim's life.

Just like the experience of LBC’s Shelagh Fogarty who has spoken so openly and courageously about her experience of being stalked for almost two years; noticing the same face appearing in crowds, on the tube and outside her workplace.

She powerfully described the disturbing stages she went through, first dismissing the stalking, then fearing it and feeling powerless as she was forced to live a limited life.

It’s an issue I’ve been battling for many years.

In my 2024 London Stalking Review, I first called for a standalone stalking offence and for courts to have the power to impose Stalking Protection Orders on acquittal or conviction.

Both were driven by a simple principle: victims should not have to wait until they are harmed again before the system acts to protect them.

The Government's decision to accept a standalone stalking offence is a significant and much-needed step forward. Equally important is the acceptance of stronger protections for victims, including expanding the use of Stalking Protection Orders.

Credit is due to Richard Wright KC for a comprehensive and thoughtful review that has helped move this agenda forward. But while there is much to welcome today, Government has missed a crucial opportunity on one of the review's most important recommendations.

Richard Wright KC recognised that stalking does not necessarily end at conviction. Victims repeatedly tell us that some perpetrators pause and then resume their behaviour, often months or years later, lulling victims into a false sense of security.

Imagine enduring months or years of stalking before finally seeing your perpetrator convicted. For the first time in a long while, you begin to feel safe. You start to rebuild your life.

Then there is contact again - maybe it is just a message, or an appearance outside your home. But for victims, this is not a new episode. It is a continuation of the same pattern of abuse that has already profoundly affected their lives.

Yet the Government has chosen not to accept the review’s recommendation that post-conviction behaviour should be recognised and prosecuted as stalking. Instead, such behaviour will primarily be addressed as a breach of an order.

Stalking is defined not simply by individual acts but by the overall effect they create and the fear, distress and restriction they impose on victims. Viewing new conduct in isolation risks obscuring the cumulative harm and ongoing risk.

It also risks wiping the slate clean for perpetrators, allowing behaviour to be treated as a fresh incident rather than part of a continuing course of conduct.

A conviction should not be a reset button for a stalker. Victims should not be left trapped in a cycle of abuse because the law fails to recognise continuing patterns of behaviour.

If we are serious about protecting victims of stalking, we cannot ignore what happens after conviction.

Stalking victims deserve a system that sees the full picture, not just the latest incident. Only then can we truly say we are putting their safety at the heart of our response.

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Claire Waxman is the Victims Commissioner

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