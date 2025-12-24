A further 250 military homes are set to receive upgrades in the new year

Luke Pollard MP told LBC that he wants "homes fit for heroes.". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A Government minister has vowed to keep delivering more "homes for heroes" after it was announced that 1,000 military properties were upgraded in time for Christmas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Luke Pollard, Defence Readiness and Industry Minister, told LBC that Labour plan to "refit nine in ten military homes" for families of servicemen and women. It comes after Downing Street announced improvements were made to fix 1,000 of the worst forces ahead of schedule. Speaking to LBC's Henry Riley, in for Tom Swarbrick, Mr Pollard said he and his colleagues were aiming to finish all of the refurbishments, equating to 40,000 homes, within the next decade. Read more: Army veteran crawls two UK peaks on hands and knees in agonising challenge to boost awareness on suicide rate Read more: Starmer defends Labour record in Christmas message amid cost-of-living fears

John Healey, Defence Secretary, Defence Secretary, John Healey MP said the work means that "more families can now enjoy Christmas together in homes that are fit for heroes.". Picture: Alamy

He said: "We know that we ask so much of our armed forces, so many sacrifices. The least they should expect is a safe and decent home. "We can confirm today that our effort to refurbish the thousand worst military homes has been completed in time for Christmas and ahead of schedule. "That is making sure that we're fixing those broken boilers, leaky roofs, the bathrooms and kitchens that weren't up to standard in the 1,000 worst homes. "This is just the start. The next 250 are in our sites for work to start in the beginning of the new year and this is part of our plan to refit nine in ten military homes. "So if you serve in uniform, you should know that you and your family have a safe and decent home. It's the least they should expect. "I want homes fit for heroes."

Cpl Jack Crean, his partner Nina and their one-year-old son Charlie have just moved into one of the newly refurbished homes at Bassingbourn Barracks in Cambridgeshire. Picture: MoD

The upgrades mark the the first steps of delivery under the Ministry of Defence's mission to transform military family housing, with £9bn of investment allocated for a generational renewal of defence housing over the next ten years. Works in England include improvements to more than 200 homes in Wiltshire and Windsor, as well as homes in Bassingbourn, Swanton Morely, Woodbridge and Uxbridge. Mr Pollard added: "We want to be very clear that our mission Is to refit nine in 10 of those military homes that we have in the next decade. Now, to do that, we've brought back 36,000 defence housing, defence homes that were privatised in the 90s. "Frankly, they're not up to the scratch that we need for our armed forces, and bringing them back into the public ownership saves us £400,000 a day in rent that we otherwise would have been paying.