By Ella Bennett

The Government has joined forces with the pharmaceutical giant that makes weight loss jab Mounjaro in a bid to tackle obesity.

The move that could see patients accessing care at pharmacies or by using online platforms. The £85 million programme from Eli Lilly and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has been designed to look at how obese patients can access weight management care more easily. This includes through community services, in pharmacies and online. Using these tools, eligible patients could be treated “in a matter of months”, according to Health Secretary Wes Streeting. Under the agreement, the Government will contribute up to £50 million in UK-wide investment. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly will back the programme with £35 million, and NHS organisations will be able to apply for a share of the funding. Read more: Daily weight loss pill ‘could be on NHS next year’ as users shift kilos in just weeks Read more: Eating fewer ultra-processed foods could boost weight loss

Successful applicants can then use the cash to run and assess a pilot to build evidence for efficient obesity care in the UK. Eligible patients could be able to access these innovative services by summer 2026, the Government said. Mr Streeting warned that obesity is one of the leading causes of ill health and costs the health service billions. “Yet, we now have the science, technology and knowledge to help tackle the obesity epidemic, if we seize this opportunity,” he added. “This collaboration will help patients living with obesity in a matter of months – through testing better access to weight loss services and treatments. “In the long-term it will inform how we can better tackle one of the biggest modern day health challenges and, through our Plan for Change, create an NHS that is fit for the future.”

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said new ways of accessing support “could be transformational for people’s quality of life, and for society”. They could free obese people from “ill-health that holds them back in daily life – while reducing the strain on our NHS”, he added. NHS England national medical director Dr Claire Fuller said: “Obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges we face and costs the NHS billions of pounds every year, so this collaboration between government and industry to drive new ways of supporting people with obesity could make a huge difference. “The NHS is already developing and rolling out a range of ways to help people to manage their weight and live healthier lives, with patients benefiting from wraparound care from local weight management teams and via online support services, but we are excited by the potential of this collaboration to accelerate efforts to tackle obesity as the NHS moves from treatment to prevention as part of the 10-Year Health Plan.”

