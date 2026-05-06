Airline companies are facing a difficult summer due to the jet fuel shortages. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Here's everything you need to know about how the new government rule could affect you and your summer travel plans in 2026.

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Flights in the UK are not yet seeing any disruption due to the jet fuel crisis caused by the Iran war. Picture: Getty

What is the government plan for abroad travel amidst the jet fuel crisis? The government has decided airline carriers can group passengers together from different flights to ensure each plane takes off full rather than half empty. As a result, they can fly fewer planes meaning no need to cancel flights last minute. This means passengers could be moved from their original flight, on the same day, to a similar one to save fuel as wlel as delays. As a result, airline companies can cancel take-off and landing slots at the airport without fines or losing the right to use them again in the future. The government believes this will help airline companies avoid last minute cancellations which would put customers' plans at risk. It would also stop airlines from running "ghost flights" and wasting fuel in order for them to keep their designated airport slot.

The Government has made allowances for airlines to avoid cancelling people's summer holidays. Picture: Getty