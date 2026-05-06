Government reveals new airline rule to prevent cancelled flights this summer
Here's everything you need to know about how the new government rule could affect you and your summer travel plans in 2026.
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Travel companies and flights are facing disruption this summer following the Iran war causing a huge spike in jet fuel prices and possible future shortages.
With many airline companies having to reduce their planned flight schedule already, others are adding surcharges to existing bookings or hiking up ticket fees to cope with the added financial strain.
However, in order to protect holidays this summer 2026, the Department of Transport has announced a new change to protect British people from too much "disruption".
- Read more: Half term holidays under threat: Airlines axe 13,000 flights as jet fuel may hit 'critically low levels'
- Read more: Major European airline axes 20,000 flights this summer amid rising jet fuel costs
The new plans, which are not yet officially in place, might not be the answer everyone is looking for though as it could mean moving flight.
What is the government plan for abroad travel amidst the jet fuel crisis?
The government has decided airline carriers can group passengers together from different flights to ensure each plane takes off full rather than half empty. As a result, they can fly fewer planes meaning no need to cancel flights last minute.
This means passengers could be moved from their original flight, on the same day, to a similar one to save fuel as wlel as delays.
As a result, airline companies can cancel take-off and landing slots at the airport without fines or losing the right to use them again in the future.
The government believes this will help airline companies avoid last minute cancellations which would put customers' plans at risk.
It would also stop airlines from running "ghost flights" and wasting fuel in order for them to keep their designated airport slot.
The government website reads: "The contingency preparations are designed to give families greater confidence when travelling this summer by enabling airlines to plan realistically and lock in schedules earlier so that people are less likely to be affected by short‑notice changes at the airport."
There are currently no supply issues forecast for the UK but the plans are in place to help "keep Britain flying this summer".
Across the globe, many airlines are already cancelling flights scheduled for the summer with popular services from Lufthansa being one of the biggest ones affected so far.
Travel companies Spirit Airlines and EcoJey Airlines have also confirmed they are going into liquidation.