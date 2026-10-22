LBC understands that the government has agreed to pay up to £800,000 to a police force to cover costs associated with the arrival of small boat migrants in Hampshire.

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire & the Isle of Wight told LBC that her local police force had to mobilise additional resources to deal with the arrival of migrants and to control the demonstrators. Picture: Milo Chandler/Alamy

By Benji Hyer

LBC can exclusively reveal that the Home Office has privately promised to reimburse Hampshire Police after migrants were controversially dropped near Portsmouth, sparking protests.

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LBC understands that the government has agreed to pay up to £800,000 to the police force to cover costs associated with the arrival of small boat migrants in Hampshire. Historically, small boat crossings have been concentrated primarily along the coast of Kent. Yet in recent weeks, dozens of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel have, for the first time, disembarked as far west as Portsmouth and neighbouring Gosport. In September and October, hundreds of people turned up at ferry terminals around the city of Portsmouth to protest against the new arrivals. Some officers were assaulted, and a total of 18 people have been arrested. Read more: Children of RNLI volunteers being 'bullied' at school over parents' work rescuing migrants from Channel Read more: UK and Eritrea row after Home Secretary threatened visa ban over migrant returns

📍Update on yesterday’s small boat crossing headed for Gosport, the lack of response from the Home Secretary and escalating policing costs!



I’ll provide updates in due course ⬇️ #smallboatshampshire #smallboats pic.twitter.com/89WJh5eo5i — Donna Jones (@DonnaJonesMayor) September 23, 2026

Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire & the Isle of Wight, has told LBC that her local police force had to mobilise additional resources to deal with the arrival of migrants and to control the demonstrators. She says the total cost of this amounted to £803,343. This is only 0.16% of Hampshire & the Isle of Wight Constabulary’s £516 million annual budget. Yet Commissioner Jones argues: “to spend nearly £1 million in 4 weeks on this policing is extraordinary, and it's certainly not sustainable. I can’t afford to do that. It’s unfair.”

LBC can exclusively reveal that the Home Office has privately promised to reimburse Hampshire Police after migrants were controversially dropped near Portsmouth. Picture: Donna Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight

Last week, she wrote to the Home Office, demanding it foot the bill. Speaking exclusively to LBC, she says she has since been informed that the Home Office is now offering to stump up some cash, to retrospectively pay back money laid out for these police operations. “The amount we get could still be subject to review and negotiation,” according to Donna Jones. “But they are saying that they will reimburse us. The Minister for Border Security and Asylum wrote back to the Chief Constable this week, stating that we will be compensated for the additional spending incurred.”

The Home Office has admitted to LBC that following the small boat landings, it agreed a funding package with Hampshire Police “to support the significant policing response required in Portsmouth in recent months.” It did not disclose an exact figure. LBC understands the package does not relate specifically to the protests, but applies to funding the general police operations associated with bringing the asylum seekers ashore, transporting them safely on land, and the wider circumstances surrounding the migrant landing. Commissioner Jones has welcomed the package, but she suggested the protests are a by-product of the government’s “inability to control immigration.” “This is an issue that's coming from a failure to police our borders adequately,” she added. “The fallout from that – and the fact they’re landing migrants along parts of the southern coastline of Britain far outside of Dover – have led to some extraordinary scenes of protests, which is putting an enormous pressure on us.”

“We are one of the forces that has had a massive strain on our public order policing service. We've had to draft in police officers from Wiltshire, Dorset, Thames Valley, Sussex, Surrey, Kent, Devon, Cornwall and London. "That national significance means the Home Office have quite rightly understood that this is not business as usual for Hampshire. The government should be paying for the policing burden that it has created, that we have had to shoulder on its behalf.” Donna Jones also argues the “growing, fast-paced, complex” protest threat in Hampshire requires additional policing because there is a “very developed patriot network across the south coast of England, from Bournemouth to Southampton and Portsmouth.” “We have some high-profile people in Hampshire who are ringleaders of this movement.”

Daniel Thomas, leader of Patriot Platform charged with criminal damage after he was filmed appearing to use a knife to slash a small migrant dinghy. Picture: Maggie Sully/Alamy

Among them is Daniel Thomas, a far-right activist who founded the anti-immigration group Patriot Platform. He was present at one of the protests in Portsmouth and was charged with criminal damage after he was filmed appearing to use a knife to slash a small migrant dinghy in the English Channel. In the live-streamed footage, he urged his followers to attend a separate protest at Gosport, a seaside town near Portsmouth. He denies the charges and remains in custody, having been refused bail. Reform UK MP Suella Braverman described his detention as an example of “two-tier justice.” The MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, in Hampshire, also criticised Donna Jones for “two-tier policing” during the protests, due to the restrictions that were imposed.