The government's plan to equalise the minimum wage for younger and older workers has ‘not changed’, a minister has insisted, after doubts were raised due to youth unemployment figures.

Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has said there has been no U-turn on Labour’s manifesto pledge to “remove the discriminatory age bands” in the minimum wage system.

Her comments come after reports that the promise was under review, amid fears the higher cost of employing young people could put off firms from hiring them.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, the minister insisted the government’s position “has not changed”.

Labour came to power promising to equalise the minimum wage for all adults before the next election - a departure from the current rates, which allow young workers to be paid less than their older colleagues.

Some have warned that a wage increase for young people could cause a surge in unemployment, as recruiters might decide to hire older, more experienced candidates.

